The Block 2024 is well and truly underway and the 10 newest Blockheads have successfully completed their first week in which each team renovated the guest bathroom. This season, each team has taken on the challenge of converting an abandoned resort into five luxury family holiday homes.



With a beautiful baby girl already welcomed in the first week and many tears shed, the 20th season of The Block may just be the most action-packed season to date!

As the season continues New Idea will round up every room reveal… scroll down to The Block 2024 week one room reveal.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK ONE ROOM REVEAL: THE GUEST BATHROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Jesse and Paige

SPENT: $26,109

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Jesse and Paige a score of 6.5, Marty Fox gave 6 and Shaynna Blaze gave 6, leaving the two with 18.5 points in total.

Jesse and Paige unfortunately were the only team not to finish their room this week and received some criticism from the judges because of this. However, Shaynna did have some positives and said that if it was finished, it would have been a great room.



“I’m loving the materials that they’ve used here,” Shaynna said. “The brush chrome I think it’s actually quite sexy, it’s beautiful, and I’m loving the big form tile.”



She also praised the two for the storage and the underfloor heating.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $29,706

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 28 points in total.



Immediately, as the judges walked into Courtney and Grant’s bathroom, they acknowledged it was an amazing effort for the first week, complimenting the bathroom on the choices and styling. However, Shaynna didn’t have all good things to say.

“I myself want to see more drama. I want people to really bring it this year. It’s a holiday place, this isn’t about safety,” Shaynna said.

“Think about your buyer [who] I believe is coming straight out of Melbourne CBD. They have an aesthetics, Melburnians have a tone and this fits the bill,” Marty said.

Shaynna was quick to reply: “I don’t want to be in Phillip Island and be in Melbourne.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $31,848

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 7.5, leaving the two with 24 points in total.



Ricky and Haydn were congratulated on their effort for the room, however, it was not perfect. The judges had issues with the colour palette of the bathroom, stating that there was too much going on.



“There’s too many lines in the panelling, the tiles. the bath, at the vanity. Slow it down a little bit and make sure that your colours are the same tonings,” Shaynna said.



“[However] I think the layout’s incredible, I think the choice of tiles is perfect, I love this vanity [and] the bath is really cute, I love the fact that it’s got that little shelf on it,” she added.



Darren recommended that they do a flat lay for each room to make all the elements go together before they start.

“Everything seems to be working, not to mention, Haydn was rushed out of here on Wednesday for the birth of his child,” Marty said. “This is commendable execution to be one man down.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $25,175

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 8, Marty gave 6 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 22 points in total.



Despite getting significant backlash online for her design choices, the judges were relatively skewed in their opinions of Kylie and Brad’s black bathroom. “I’m always not a fan of a black toilet but this one disappears so that works. It’s definitely Instagrammable,” Shaynna said. “I love the feeling of it.”



“What I do like in here is the dark palette. If I look at this room as a starting point for the home, and they’re intended to do a black shack… awesome. I think that’s a really appropriate beachside holiday accommodation look,” Darren said.



Marty on the other hand, did not like the room and made some harsh comments about their design choices. “If they continue with this theme throughout the other rooms, this is going to be possibly the biggest disaster we’ve seen in 20 seasons.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $21,732

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28.5 points in total.



Kristian and Mimi received the top score for their guest bathroom. From the layout to their colour choice, the judges were all smiles as they entered the couples’ bathroom. “This truly is a proper family bathroom where we won’t feel like we’re on top of each other,” Marty said.



Shaynna completed them on the “balance of tone and texture” within the room as well as the tiles and artwork, stating simply that she is “really impressed.”