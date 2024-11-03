Week 12 on The Block saw each team renovate the final area of their Phillip Island homes – the front yard and facade.



This week was potentially the most dramatic week on the series when a cheating scandal arose, causing Kylie to leave The Block and question the future of her relationship with her husband Brad.

Despite the drama, the show went on and each team was able to successfully complete their final renovation.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK 12 ROOM REVEALS: FRONT YARD AND FACADE

Maddy and Charlotte

SCORES: Dave Franklin gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 7.5, Darren Palmer gave 8, Marty Fox gave 8.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 7, leaving the two with 31 points in total.

The judges loved the choice of stone and the garage, however, they were able to tell the girls blew the budget in the backyard.



“It’s nice. Does it need a little bit of something else? I think it does,” Dave said.



“This is one of the best-styled garages I think I’ve ever seen on The Block,” Darren said.

Courtney and Grant

SCORES: Dave gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Darren gave 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 38 points in total.



Courtney and Grant were praised for their grand entrance and their plant choices. Overall, the couple got it just right and the judges were left very impressed.



“This is a dream entry,” Shaynna said.

Ricky and Haydn

SCORES: Dave gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9.5, Darren gave 9.5, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 36.5 points in total.



Much to the boys’ surprise, the judges loved the pink garage doors, adding a touch of fun factor to their holiday home. Though the judges weren’t as impressed with the layout of the garage, they think Ricky and Haydn did a great job.



“This is really inviting, it’s very sophisticated, it’s very elegant,” Darren said.

Kylie and Brad

SCORES: Dave gave Kylie and Brad a score of 6.5, Darren gave 7, Marty gave 6.5 and Shaynna gave 6, leaving the two with 26 points in total.



Unfortunately, Kylie and Brad didn’t get great feedback again this week, with the judges saying it felt like they ran out of time and money.



However, they didn’t take the criticism well and Kylie told Scott to “wrap it up,” and swore at him under her breath.

Kristian and Mimi

SCORES: Dave gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 8, Darren gave 8, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 31.5 points in total.



The judges thought Kristian and Mimi did a good job but said they missed an opportunity with the upstairs balcony area.



“It’s a magnificent place to be in the afternoon sun,” Shaynna said of the balcony. “But I have to say, they’ve got the layout wrong.”

