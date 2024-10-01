Courtney McInnes and Grant Freeman may have a few fights here and there, but this married couple from Sydney, New South Wales, definitely has what it takes to win The Block 2024.

The happy couple are not exactly beginners when it comes to home renovations, though they don’t have a ton of experience, they did build and style their Denham Court home. With design and landscaping backgrounds, these two are more than prepared to wow the judges this season.



Being a married couple, it’s no surprise that they fight like a married couple from time to time, but overall, Courtney and Grant know that they make a good team.



“I think we will get on each other’s nerves a bit as we will be working long hours,” Grant said prior to the show. “But every time we argue it doesn’t come from a bad place and we always have a joke afterwards.”



“We’ve got no problem in having a friendly argument, so everyone thought it’d be quite interesting TV to watch,” Grant also told Domain.

EVERY ROOM IN COURTNEY AND GRANT’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM

Courtney and Grant. (Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SIX: KITCHEN

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine)