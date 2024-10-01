  •  
Home The Block

Inside married couple Courtney and Grant’s house on The Block so far

Though they do squabble, these two make the perfect team.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Loading the player...

Courtney McInnes and Grant Freeman may have a few fights here and there, but this married couple from Sydney, New South Wales, definitely has what it takes to win The Block 2024.

The happy couple are not exactly beginners when it comes to home renovations, though they don’t have a ton of experience, they did build and style their Denham Court home. With design and landscaping backgrounds, these two are more than prepared to wow the judges this season.

Being a married couple, it’s no surprise that they fight like a married couple from time to time, but overall, Courtney and Grant know that they make a good team.

“I think we will get on each other’s nerves a bit as we will be working long hours,” Grant said prior to the show. “But every time we argue it doesn’t come from a bad place and we always have a joke afterwards.”

“We’ve got no problem in having a friendly argument, so everyone thought it’d be quite interesting TV to watch,” Grant also told Domain.

EVERY ROOM IN COURTNEY AND GRANT’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

week one guest bathroom room reveal the block courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM

the block 2024 room reveal week 2 the guest bedroom courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE

the block 2024 room reveals week 3 the main ensuite courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

the block 2024 room reveals week 4 the guest bedroom courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM

week 5 the block main bedroom courtney and grant
Courtney and Grant. (Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SIX: KITCHEN

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE

the block 2024 room reveals week 7 mezzanine ensuite courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

WHO ARE COURTNEY AND GRANT?

Courtney is a 32-year-old event account manager at a major events hire company and a furniture designer for her own online furniture business called The Lazy Stylist.

Already amassing over 56,000 followers on her business account on Instagram prior to The Block, she was hoping her time on the show would help her expand as a business. “Everything feels like a dream at the moment,” Courtney said.

the block 2024 courtney and grant
Courtney and Grant. (Credit: Channel Nine)

As for Grant, he is a 30-year-old landscape business development manager who has strong opinions and is not afraid to say what’s on his mind. He anticipated his experience in the landscaping world would give him an edge over the other contestants and would help the duo as the competition continued.

“I make sure my work is planned down to a tee, but that sometimes leaves me no time for my personal life,” he said.

WHAT TEAM ARE COURTNEY AND GRANT ON?

Courtney and Grant are on the Red Team.

the block 2024 courtney and grant on site
Grant was a bartender and Courtney was a drunk patron. (Credit: Channel Nine)

HOW LONG HAVE COURTNEY AND GRANT BEEN TOGETHER?

Courtney and Grant met nine years ago – they met while Grant was working as a bartender, however, Courtney later moved to Brisbane and Grant moved to London. Despite moving apart, the two kept in contact and have now been married for three years.

“We originally planned to have a huge wedding in Malta and then COVID hit and that got scrapped,” Grant said. “We ended up getting married on the South Coast of NSW, in Milton, in a small wedding.”

With no kids at the moment, Courtney and Grant thought this was the perfect time for a new adventure!

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories