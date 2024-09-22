It was a turbulent week on Phillip Island as our blockheads continued to grapple with the shock departure of House 1’s Paige and Jesse.



THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK SIX ROOM REVEALS: THE KITCHEN

Maddy and Charlotte

SPENT: $15,253

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 10, Marty Fox gave 9.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9.5, leaving the two with 29 points in total.

Though Maddy and Charlotte inherited most of the room from Jesse and Paige, the styling was completely theirs. “The styling is spot on,” Shaynna said.



“I’m loving everything that they’ve put out,” she added, specifically complimenting the native flowers they chose for the room.



“One key thing when selling properties is to make it feel like it’s home,” Marty added. “This feels homely and it does not feel overdone whatsoever.”

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $13,402

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 27 points in total.

As soon as the judges walked into their kitchen, they were instantly amazed. “It’s next level and divine,” Shaynna said.



However, Marty wasn’t AS pleased with Courtney and Grant’s kitchen. Making the point that every one of their rooms has hit the Moditerranean theme “out of the ballpark”, however, this room did not.



“I particularly don’t feel like this kitchen matches the level and quality and sophistication that I have seen in the previous rooms.”

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $16,869

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 8, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 7.5, leaving the two with 23 points in total.

The judges were very pleased that the boys were able to finish their kitchen this week. Ricky and Haydn were applauded for the choice of coastal oak and the lights, with Darren describing it as “perfect” for their house.

However, Shaynna described the style as overly simplistic and suggested Ricky and Haydn look to Instagram and Pinterest for better ideas. The judges all pointed out layout issues, and Shaynna had a strong aversion to the white paint on the Porta timber.



“It just doesn’t look right,” Shaynna said.

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $12,030

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28.5 points in total.

Kylie and Brad have finally impressed the judges. They loved the dark and moody style of the kitchen and named it their best room yet.



“This is on the money,” Darren said. “Every inclusion is right for the space and the colour palette.”

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $20,814

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9.5, Marty gave 8 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 26.5 points in total.



With four out of five wins on The Block so far, the judges expect a high standard from Kristian and Mimi, luckily, their kitchen did not disappoint. Darren immediately said, “Kristian and Mimi don’t let us down, do they?”



The judges loved the Dekton stone benchtop and were applauded for the minor details in the kitchen such as the handles, the taps, and more.



However, Marty wasn’t a fan of the trip stack bench top and the placement of appliances in the kitchen such as the fridge.