  •  
Home The Block

The sixth week of The Block 2024 is over! Check out each team’s completed kitchen

From a cheating scandal to controversy within the teams...
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
kitchen room reveal

It was a turbulent week on Phillip Island as our blockheads continued to grapple with the shock departure of House 1’s Paige and Jesse.

Despite losing their plasterers, and then builders, Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte continued to go from strength to strength, even after facing a frosty reception from their fellow contestants.

Speaking of, Grant has officially been renamed ‘grumpy’ on the job site, after being accused of intentionally cheating by Foreman Dan during a routine walk around. While he was quick to deny any wrongdoing by overordering Gyprock, he was even quicker to throw his friends under the bus – yikes!

As the season continues New Idea will round up every room reveal… scroll down to see The Block 2024 week three room reveal.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK SIX ROOM REVEALS: THE KITCHEN

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen maddy and charlotte
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Maddy and Charlotte

SPENT: $15,253

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 10, Marty Fox gave 9.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9.5, leaving the two with 29 points in total.

Though Maddy and Charlotte inherited most of the room from Jesse and Paige, the styling was completely theirs. “The styling is spot on,” Shaynna said.

“I’m loving everything that they’ve put out,” she added, specifically complimenting the native flowers they chose for the room.

“One key thing when selling properties is to make it feel like it’s home,” Marty added. “This feels homely and it does not feel overdone whatsoever.”

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen courtney and grant
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $13,402

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 27 points in total.

As soon as the judges walked into their kitchen, they were instantly amazed. “It’s next level and divine,” Shaynna said.

However, Marty wasn’t AS pleased with Courtney and Grant’s kitchen. Making the point that every one of their rooms has hit the Moditerranean theme “out of the ballpark”, however, this room did not.

“I particularly don’t feel like this kitchen matches the level and quality and sophistication that I have seen in the previous rooms.”

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen ricky and haydn
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $16,869

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 8, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 7.5, leaving the two with 23 points in total.

The judges were very pleased that the boys were able to finish their kitchen this week. Ricky and Haydn were applauded for the choice of coastal oak and the lights, with Darren describing it as “perfect” for their house.

However, Shaynna described the style as overly simplistic and suggested Ricky and Haydn look to Instagram and Pinterest for better ideas. The judges all pointed out layout issues, and Shaynna had a strong aversion to the white paint on the Porta timber.

“It just doesn’t look right,” Shaynna said.

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kylie and brad
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $12,030

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28.5 points in total.

Kylie and Brad have finally impressed the judges. They loved the dark and moody style of the kitchen and named it their best room yet.

“This is on the money,” Darren said. “Every inclusion is right for the space and the colour palette.”

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)
the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kristian and mimi
(Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $20,814

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9.5, Marty gave 8 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 26.5 points in total.

With four out of five wins on The Block so far, the judges expect a high standard from Kristian and Mimi, luckily, their kitchen did not disappoint. Darren immediately said, “Kristian and Mimi don’t let us down, do they?”

The judges loved the Dekton stone benchtop and were applauded for the minor details in the kitchen such as the handles, the taps, and more.

However, Marty wasn’t a fan of the trip stack bench top and the placement of appliances in the kitchen such as the fridge.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house, and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she found herself working as a an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media where she writes for New Idea, Now to Love, WHO and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, lifestyle, streaming, reality tv, sports and more.

Related stories