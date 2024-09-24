“Grumpy” Grant embroiled in ugly feud with Foreman Dan on The Block

While The Block has experienced its fair share of cheating scandals, the latest to occur is one of the most explosive yet!

Last week House 2’s Grant, who has been dubbed ‘grumpy’ by cast and crew alike has come to loggerheads with Foreman Dan over gyprock.

In week six, Grant and his wife Courtney were accused of over-ordering the construction material used to create walls and ceilings, thus giving themselves an unfair advantage over the competition.

Grant has denied that he did anything wrong. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“He [Foreman Dan] thinks that we are putting ourselves at an unfair advantage because we accidentally overordered on some gyprock his week,” a visibly frustrated Grant told the cameras at the time, denying claims of cheating.

According to Dan, the team had ordered more than 40 sheets of Gyprock for four walls, much more than what could be attributed to a simple mistake.

“If you do four walls, you don’t need forty sheets,” Dan explained to Grant before revealing there would be “consequences” for freaking a cardinal rule on The Block: “Thou shalt not order materials in excess of current week’s needs.”

But they weren’t the only team to overorder, with additional Gyprock arriving onsite for Maddie and Charlotte and Kristian and Mimi.

While the Sydney-based sisters were able to avoid Foreman Dan’s fury due to the gyprock being ordered by Jesse and Paige, Team Yellow and Team Purple weren’t so lucky – with Grant throwing his friends under the bus.

Foreman Dan was visibly frustrated by Grant’s decision to over-order materials for the construction site. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Fast forward to the Monday of week seven and Dan made sure to let everyone know at pre-start that Grant was the one who requested an audit of each team, and their “accidental” over-ordering of building materials.

He also revealed that Grant had been the one to tell him that Ricky and Haydn had missed the compulsory pre-start on Saturday.

As punishment, Houses 2, 3, and 5 get shut down for an hour, much to the frustration of Kristian and Mimi, and the boys.

Grant is especially upset to be labeled a nark, and goes as far as to call Dan a “flat out liar” (even though he was captured on camera dobbing in his fellow contestants).

Despite calling Kristian his “best mate” on The Block, Grant was quick to throw him and Mimi under the bus. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I know everyone has been stacking plaster on site for the past four weeks and they haven’t been punished for that,” Grant shared with Dan just days prior, claiming he and wife Courtney had been unfairly targeted.

But Dan wasn’t having a bar of it, especially after having prior conversations with Grant over pre-ordering furniture:

“You’re taking the p*ss out of me, so I’m going to shut you down. I told you the other day don’t pre-order. You look at authority like it’s nothing,” Dan vented, adding that the Red Team had “disrespected” him.

“We don’t have space on the job for you overordering things. The furniture was one thing, now you’ve done it with plaster.”

We can’t wait to see how this unfolds!