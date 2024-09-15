The fifth week of The Block 2024 is over! Check out each team’s complete main bedroom

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than a month since our new cohort of blockheads got stuck in renovating their very own homes on Phillip Island.

With budgets beginning to stretch, patience wearing thin and the emotional duress our contestants are under on full display this week, it’s even more impressive that they could all deliver a room for our judges.

Though it was a challenging week with the exit of Jesse and Paige and the introduction of Team Pink, aka sisters Maddie and Charlotte – they all managed to get the job done and impress the judges.

As the season continues, New Idea will round up every room reveal week by week, scroll on to see The Block 2024 week five main bedroom reveal.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK FIVE ROOM REVEALS: THE MAIN BEDROOM

Maddie and Charlotte

SPENT: $22, 536

SCORES: The judges were left more than impressed by these Sydney-based sisters who delivered a good effort for their first room on The Block, despite arriving so late in the competition and facing the plastering disaster that they did.

They especially loved the Hardie Groove paneling, and the big ceilings and noted that their style worked well alongside Jesse and Paige’s Modern Colonial style.

“This is insane. WOW,” a visibly surprised Shaynna noted with Darren chiming in: “This is ultimately such a fantastic result for the time that they had.”

Marty even noted that Team Pink could win the competition: “I just love how they have elevated the space.”

Ultimately the girls were awarded 8 by Shaynna, 8.5 by Darren, and 8 by Marty with a total score of 24.5.

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $27, 637

SCORES: After a tumultuous week onsite with a new team of builders, none were more relieved than House No.2 when their main bedroom was a hit with the judges.

While it was noted there was “a lot going on” by the judges in the main bedroom and walk-in robe, ultimately it worked – so much so that judge Marty said he wanted to bid on the house!

“This is 2024 style, it works beautifully,” Darren noted, “it’s visceral I can feel this room,” he added.

“It’s nothing we’ve seen before,” Shaynna chimed in about their Moditteranan style.

“It’s the most marketable room we’ve seen so far on The Block,” Marty also said.

Ultimately their efforts earned them 9 from Shaynna, 9.5 from Darren, and 9.5 from Marty for a final score of 28.

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $25, 406

SCORES: Unfortunately the boys were unable to complete their main bedroom this week, Ricky telling the cameras he felt “gutted” by what happened – a feeling the judges also shared.

While they were impressed with the direction the space was clearly heading and their Kinsman walk-in-wardrobe, they did encourage the boys to be more mindful of time management as the build progresses.

“It feels so holiday,” said Marty, adding that the home was “absolutely appropriate for the coastal location.”

“All the choices in here are gorgeous,” Darren added with Shaynna complimenting the boys for the proportions of furniture and fixings.

In the end, the best friends were awarded a 7 from Shaynna and Marty and a 7.5 from Darren for a total of 21.5.

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $18, 597

SCORES: After almost quitting The Block earlier this week, things have certainly turned around for the couple come judging day with the pair well and truly hitting their stride!

Darren loved “just about everything” about the space, while the other judges noted that the dark and moody styling courtesy of Kylie was “on point.”

“This is that house that has the quirkiness to it and they are nailing that materiality,” Marty noted.

“These guys are allowing the buyer to enjoy the full space which is really unique,” he added.

In the end, Shaynna awarded them a 9.5, Marty a 8.5, and Darren a 9.5 for a total score of 27.5.

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $19, 569

SCORES: Front-runners Kristian and Mimi have continued to go from strength to strength, earning a 9.5 from Shaynna, 9 from Marty, and 9.5 from Marty – for a final score of 28 (the same as Courtney and Grant).

With the judges noting that it was yet another “fantastic effort” by the newlyweds and a “very successful” main bedroom, they did note several functional issues including the positioning of the bedside table lights but did compliment them on their opulent Kinsman walk-in-robe.

“Kristian and Mimi have risen to the occasion. They’ve adorned this house in the most beautiful way,” Darren shared.

“This is going to be the most beautiful, photographable home with proportions like no other home on The Block,” he added.