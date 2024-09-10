The Block star breaks silence on shock romance

While The Block is known for its fair share of drama on-screen, it’s the off-screen drama that’s taking place with loveable larrikin Ricky Recard and his love life that’s got all of Australia talking.

From the very first episode of the renovation reality series, the Melbourne local and his best mate (and new father) Haydn Wise have won audiences over with their humour, humility, and genuine nature.

And now, it looks like the 34-year-old has also won himself a new girlfriend from his time on the show!

The timeline of when exactly Ricky and Erin started dating is murky. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is The Block’s Ricky Recard dating?

In late August, it became apparent that Ricky was dating makeup artist Erin Lee, whom he allegedly met while filming The Block.

While it is currently unclear when exactly their romance began, they went public with their relationship in a sweet selfie shared on social media on August 28.

“Sometimes the path we never planned leads us to brighter things and the happiness we always needed. Trust the journey 😊✨,” Erin captioned the post.

Ricky and Haydn pose with Erin on a media day for The Block. (Credit: Instagram)

In an interview with The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, Ricky shed new light on how his relationship began.

“I was lucky enough to meet Erin just before filming started on The Block, on one of the launching days we had down there [at Phillip Island].”

He joked that while he was still unsure what made his new beau attracted to him, he wasn’t complaining!

“The Block is apparently good for a couple of things, it’s not only building dream houses for potential families but also a love store there as well. We’re very happy!”

Best mates Ricky and Haydn share a close bond. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But their relationship hasn’t all been smooth sailing, with Ricky’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Smith revealing to the Daily Mail that she had been “absolutely blindsided” by being broken up with shortly after filming had wrapped.

“I spent three months after his dogs and his house while also helping his employees with the business,” she shared with the publication, also revealing that they had planned to go on a trip to Mexico for her birthday at the beginning of July when Ricky returned home.

While she ultimately decided to go on the holiday anyway, she revealed that she discovered while she was out of the country that Ricky “had apparently begun a [new] relationship with Erin.”

Curiously, Ricky previously hinted to New Idea that he was dating someone that he met AFTER he filmed The Block.

“She didn’t know I was on The Block when we started seeing each other,” he shared at the time.

The Block airs on Channel Nine and 9Now at 7.30pm from Monday to Wednesday and 7pm on Sunday.