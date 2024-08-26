The Block star Ricky makes no secret that Shelley Craft has won his heart. Last week he looked like an adorable puppy dog as he unashamedly pleaded for some attention from The Block co-host.

And even though she gently ribbed him for his Week 1 bathroom when they did meet, the starry-eyed plumber confessed that, after Shelley gracefully gave in and gave him a hug: “I may or may not have had a crush on her. I still do, but who wouldn’t.”

A hug was all Ricky got from Shelley. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Of course, Shelley, 48, is happily married to husband Christian Sergiacomi, with whom she shares two daughters – but it seems as if Ricky’s heartfelt encounter with the star has boosted his confidence when it comes to finding a love of his own!

With Shelley clearly not a viable option, Ricky tells New Idea that he’s now in the early stages of dating someone he met post-filming.

“I can definitely say she was impressed, and why wouldn’t she be? The reason why she was impressed was not because I’m on The Block. She thinks it’s pretty funny. She didn’t know I was on The Block when we started seeing each other,” he shares.

When Ricky eventually revealed he was about to be on TV, his new flame poked fun and joked she was now dating “someone famous”.

Lovestruck Ricky hopes to have a family like Haydn one day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While this romance is still new, Ricky hopes to one day have a family of his own. He was also stoked to be named godfather to his Block teammate Haydn’s baby girl Matilda. Until that day comes, he’s happy being dad to his “two children” – aka his American bulldogs Frankie and Base.



The Block airs on Channel Nine and 9Now at 7.30pm from Monday to Wednesday and 7pm on Sunday.