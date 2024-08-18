The Block’s Ricky and Haydn earn the wrath of Scotty Cam

With rumours swirling that one team quits The Block after just five weeks, and further whispers of a relationship bust-up, there was mounting tension at Season 20’s official launch on August 8.

New Idea was invited to tour the Phillip Island job site and meet the Blockheads.

Haydn’s late arrival caused a stir. (Credit: Media Mode)

During the day, a clearly miffed Scott Cam lost his cool when best mates Ricky and Haydn were late to the celebratory lunch.

“Well, they are tardy,” the host snapped before threatening to start proceedings without them.

Scotty also admitted in his welcome speech that people were “frothing” over all the rumours surrounding this season.

Ricky was called “tardy” by Scotty. (Credit: Media Mode)

Fortunately, Ricky and Haydn, dressed head to toe in florescent clothing, arrived moments later to much fanfare – and everyone’s relief.

One Blockhead was overheard snippily saying the House 3 mates “already think they’re famous” before all the contestants, including the couple rumoured to have already left The Block, sat down for lunch together.

The host wasn’t impressed at the official launch of The Block‘s 20th season. (Credit: Media Mode)

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!