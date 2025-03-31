The Block 2024 fan favourite Haydn Wise has confirmed that he and his wife Chelsea have welcomed their second child into the world – a bouncing baby boy!

He wasted no time to make the proud announcement on March 31, which is the same day his son was born.

“Welcome to the world, Jaxon Stephen Wise. Arrived 31.03.25 at 10:35am, weighing 3.38kg. Chels & bubz are doing well 🥰,” he wrote.

So cute! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Along with the heartfelt caption, he posted a photo with his wife and son fresh out of the womb.

When he was on The Block in 2024, he teamed up with his best mate Ricky Recard.

Just one week into filming his wife Chelsea gave birth to their first child together.

Viewers watched as Haydn was called by his wife who had gone into early labour, and was flown out to be with her at the hospital, leaving his partner Ricky alone to finish the job.

Though their child was born three weeks early, Haydn and his wife Chelsea soon welcomed their beautiful baby girl Matilda May Wise (Tilly) into the world.

“I’ve been longing for this forever… It’s the best feeling in my life, ever,” Haydn told Channel Nine at the time.

Haydn later opened up about how “challenging” it was to leave a newborn baby and return to The Block.

Little Tilly is now a bug sister! (Credit: Channel Nine)

“[To] go through that emotion of what it’s like when you have your first baby, you’re just so immersed in that whole experience, and then to just get home and leave, that was challenging,” Haydn said.

Luckily, he had his best mate Ricky on his side who was ready to take on the extra work while he was away.

“Haydn and Chelsea have been working so hard to create a family for so long so I was more than happy to take on the extra work that was required to get the week done,” Ricky said.

“I was relieved to have him back. I admire him for being able to step away from that and come back and finish the job.

“Obviously we’re both here and we’re always here to work for setting up for Tilly and setting up a life for his family.”

Ricky and Haydn have been best mates for 20 years, first meeting when they were just teenagers. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Another bundle of joy

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day in October 2024, Chelsea revealed that she was 14 weeks pregnant with their second child.

“We’re very excited. Obviously, we waited a long time for Tilly, so we’re just overjoyed and thrilled. We’re not young – we’ve wasted a lot of time and money trying to have Tils, so we just feel so blessed,” an overjoyed Chelsea shared.

Her husband chimed in: “It’s hard to look a gift horse in the mouth, so I’m pumped,” adding that the couple had already found out they were having a baby boy.

At the time, he joked: “If anyone’s got any ideas for names, we’re struggling. Scotty’s been thrown around.”

Haydn’s wife and newborn joined him in Phillip Island for The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The dream of being parents

Haydn and Chelsea had been trying for a baby for nearly a decade, including IVF, but the loved-up couple struggled to fall pregnant. That was until Chelsea and Haydn experienced a miracle last year, finding out they were expecting their first child.

A spanner was thrown in the works when the married couple from Melbourne found out Haydn and his best mate of 20 years had been chosen for The Block.

The two eventually decided that the opportunity would allow them to set themselves up for their future family. “It was touch and go as I will be missing out on those crucial moments,” Haydn said.

“But the decision has been made and my lovely wife Chelsea has supported me through it.”

Starting their family is a dream come true for Chelsea and Haydn. (Credit: Instagram)

Haydn’s wife Chelsea first announced the happy news of her first pregnancy on her Instagram in September 2023.

“After such a long journey, Baby Wise is no longer just a dream 🥰 we couldn’t have got through the tough times without all the love and support from everyone around us,” she penned.

“We’re so excited for our little miracle🤰🏻💖👶🏼💙🧸🍼.”