Following a very dramatic first week on The Block, the Blockheads were very excited to get their second room renovated so they could finally stop sleeping in their tents.



In week two, we got to see last years winner Steph and Gian share their winning advice with week one winners, Kristian and Mimi. Amidst a cheating scandal and many tears shed, it’s safe to say week two was not lacking drama!



Despite it all, each team got through the week and successfully finished renovating the guest bedroom before Scotty Cam could yell “tools down!”

As the season continues New Idea will round up every room reveal… scroll down to see The Block 2024 week two room reveal.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK TWO ROOM REVEAL: THE GUEST BEDROOM

Jesse and Paige

SPENT: $9,377

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Jesse and Paige a score of 9.5, Marty Fox gave 8.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9, leaving the two with 27 points in total.

“Shaynna and Marty loved the wallpaper and Marty even said he felt “at home” the second he walked into the room.



“This is a finished room,” Darren said. “There’s an ever so slight change of direction to something that’s a little bit more classic and still cool. I think this is the right place to be.”



The two were finally able to pinpoint the style of their house thanks to the judges calling it “modern colonial.”

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $8,317

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 27.5 points in total.



The judges loved the low beds in the kids’ bedroom and described the entire room as “cosy and inviting.” They were praised for the personality and functionality of their room as well as the colour.



“I can imagine my daughter’s running in here, having a play, running around [and] sitting down,” Marty said. “It’s beautiful and calm… [it’s] unfaultable.”



The only thing the judges had an issue with, was the fact that the bedroom had no heating or cooling.

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $8,062

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 8.5, Marty gave 6.5 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 22 points in total.



Ricky and Haydn were applauded on the print on the wardrobe, saying it was very “smart for kids.” However, the judges criticised the layout of the room and the “rough” job of the roof.



“When you walk in the room you feel off-centre about where you should go… you’re going to trip over the beanbag, the door doesn’t close, plastering is an issue,” Shaynna said. “This feels like a retrofit of a Phillip Island home.”



That being said, Marty thought there was “no real major issue from a real estate perspective.”

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $11,611

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 7.5, Marty gave 8 and Shaynna gave 6.5, leaving the two with 22 points in total.



The judges were immediately impressed that the room had floorboards and a fan, something the other teams had not considered. However, the styling of their room was again criticised.



“I feel like they’ve put things in for the sake of putting things in to make it look like it’s tricked up, but I don’t think it works in this environment,” Darren said. ” I feel like this room doesn’t belong here.”



Though Marty was the harshest critic during the previous week’s bathroom reveal, he was their “biggest supporter” this week, describing the room as palatable and marketable.

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $12,016

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 28 points in total.



The judges were immediately impressed with Kristian and Mimi’s guest bedroom, with Shaynna describing it as “classy”, she specifically complimented the textures and artwork.



The only thing the duo was criticised for was having the switches beside the bed, stating that it “jumps straight out.”



Nonetheless, Marty said the two are “going to be extremely hard to beat” if they continue how they’re going.



The Block airs on Channel Nine and 9Now at 7.30pm from Monday to Wednesday and 7pm on Sunday.