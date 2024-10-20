Week 10 on The Block was a big week for the contestants as it was their last room reveal of the season.



Their final guest bedroom and laundry mark the final room renovation before they move to the outdoor area. Despite being a stressful week for each team, the family fun fair challenge meant everyone was reunited with their loved ones!

Tears were shed and the Blockheads were overwhelmed, but they made it through and all produced incredible rooms for the judges.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK TEN ROOM REVEALS: GUEST BEDROOM AND LAUNDRY

Maddy and Charlotte

SPENT: $26,043

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 7, Marty Fox gave 7 and Shaynna Blaze gave 6, leaving the two with 20 points in total.

While Marty thought the elevated bed was a brilliant idea to begin with, Shaynna and Darren thought it was a big mistake. Unfortunately, Maddy and Charlotte’s spaces were left unfinished, which contributed to the lower score received.



“It probably should’ve been a little bit more open and a little bit more luxurious,” Marty said of the elevated bed.



“It’s got function but it doesn’t have that magic. It doesn’t have that emotional pull from a marketing perspective.”

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $24,361

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28.5 points in total.



The judges thought Courtney and Grant’s bedroom was a perfect 10, however, it was the laundry that slightly let them down. Even though the room was good, it was not quite perfect.



The two were praised for the design and style of the space and were impressed that they took on their advice to revamp the layout of the upstairs area.



The only advice they provided was to put a bar fridge and a coffee machine in the office, “and the whole space will be complete,” said Shaynna.

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $30,544

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 10, leaving the two with 29 points in total.

The judges loved the addition of the bunk beds in the boys’ room as it means their home can now sleep up to 10 guests. Ricky and Haydn have finally found their groove!



“Everything about here says perfect holiday home for families,” Shaynna said.



“I love the fact that this house and these boys have pulled together a room like this to finish the interior,” added Marty.

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $26,260

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 7.5, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 7.5, leaving the two with 22.5 points in total.

Unfortunately, the judges were again critical of Kylie and Brad’s efforts, feeling the bedroom layout lacked functionality. On top of this, they also didn’t like the black and white laundry.



“They never won a room on a black and white theme and yet, they’re coming back to black and white themes. Why are they doing this?” Marty said.

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $34,160

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 7, Marty gave 6.5 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 20.5 points in total.



The judges thought Kristian and Mimi’s front bedroom was poorly positioned and that it should’ve been where the rumpus room was.



However, the laundry was the favourite of the day.



“This is a stunning laundry,” Marty said, with both Shaynna and Darren agreeing.