It was hump week on The Block as contestants renovated their mezzanine ensuites in the hopes of adding some much-needed funds to their fast-dwindling bank balances.



Scandalous secrets emerged from Maddy and Charlotte, with tensions also running high between Ricky, and Courtney and Grant, who were accused of not paying the trades on time.

Speaking of the controversial couple, they also came to loggerheads with Foreman Dan who called them out for cheating after they snooped where they weren’t meant to, and exposed them to their fellow blockheads who they had previously thrown under the bus.



With Kylie and Brad experiencing some marital woes after a shock texting scandal, it’s safe to say everyone on Phillip Island would have been relieved for the week to come to an end.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK SIX ROOM REVEALS: THE MEZZANINE ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Maddy and Charlotte

SPENT: $19,660

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Maddy and Charlotte a score of 9.5, Marty Fox gave 9 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9, leaving the two with 27.5 points in total.

The judges were captivated by the neutral colour palette, particularly the off-white tones. Shaynna even dubbed a new style for the sisters: Classic Simplicity.



“It’s so marketable, to a very broad range of buyers,” Marty said.



“There’s really not a lot to fault,” Darren said. “It’s subtle, and simple and sophisticated, it’s beautiful.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $27,595

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 8.5, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 24 points in total.

Walking into Courtney and Grant’s mezzanine ensuite, the judges were clearly divided. While Marty felt it was excessively over-the-top, Shaynna and Darren found the design spectacular. Their main fault was that is was too big and planned poorly.



“This is like walking into the Phillip Island maze and I absolutely hate it,” Marty said. “For me, it’s just a miss.”



Referring to the shower, Darren had a very different opinion. “You could open any number of magazines right now and see that. It’s hot,” he said.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $33,112

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9, Marty gave 8 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 25 points in total.

The judges were quick to appreciate the continuation of the theme in the bathroom, which feels very Phillip Island. They were impressed with the boys’ effort in this room and thought it was a significant improvement.



“They’ve got their own little quirky style that they’re running with, and it’s actually working for them,” Marty said.



“I feel like they’ve upped the ante in their shapes, their connection, [and] their layout. I think there’s a lot of good good things in here,” Shaynna said.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $28,148

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 8.5, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 8.5, leaving the two with 24 points in total.

The judges believed this bathroom was exactly what Kylie and Brad needed and they loved it. “This is exactly what I thought Kylie and Brad were aiming for in their very first bathroom,” Darren said.



“This is the right bathroom for this house,” he added.

Marty however wasn’t a huge fan of the tiles that mimicked real timber, while Shaynna had a more neutral opinion. “Will everyone love it? I don’t think so,” Shaynna said.

“But, to me, there’s a lot of wins here,” she added.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $27,720

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 8, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 8, leaving the two with 24.5 points in total.

Walking into Kristian and Mimi’s bathroom, Marty was quick to describe it as clean and highly marketable, however, Shaynna felt it was too similar to their other bathrooms.



“It’s not exciting me because I’ve seen them do it,” she said. “It’s rinse, lather, repeat.”

Both Shaynna and Darren didn’t like the off-centre ceiling paneling, stating that it made the room unbalanced.



Overall, they thought Krisitan and Mimi didn’t pay as much attention to details this week and though it was a good room, they were underwhelmed.