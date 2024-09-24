Ricky labelled “a dog” by Courtney and Grant after heated argument

The Block’s Courtney and Grant have been put on blast by their fellow contestants after failing to pay their trades on The Block.

It’s not the first time that rumours have swirled onsite over House 2 not doing the right thing by their workers, with the husband and wife duo first being confronted about overdue invoices for a shower screen door back in Week 1 for the main bathroom week.

This was then repeated with the main ensuite a few weeks later.

Ricky couldn’t believe what he was hearing from his landscaping team. (Credit: Channel Nine)

After hearing from his landscaping team that local trades were now hesitant to work on The Block over the fears of not being paid, loveable larrikin Ricky and his teammate Haydn set out to rectify the situation.

“Obviously being a local on a small island you’ve gotta trust that local intel,” a visibly irritated Ricky shared with the camera.

“If we can group together and make sure we are doing the right thing and paying the trades then perhaps we can help change that [bad] name,” Haydn added.

To achieve this, Ricky approached all five teams and invited them to a body corp the next morning to discuss his concerns.

Grant has found himself at the centre of controversy once again. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But upon realising that were the ones being accused of wrongdoing, Grant and Courtney lashed out, refusing to attend.

In fact, the controversial couple went as far as to label Ricky a “snitch” and “a dog.”

“There’s definitely two sides to every story. We have paid other invoices [to Bettsy’s Glass] once the jobs were completed,” Courtney shared in a sit-down interview with producers.

“[In the third job] the shower screen glass wasn’t cut correctly to what was supplied,” she adds, revealing that they didn’t want to pay the invoice until the “mistake” was rectified.

But Foreman Dan shed new light on the situation, revealing that the onus actually fell on the couple for failing to supply proper measurements to the local business.

“The problem that’s happened is Grant has just given the overall dimension of the room, sent it to Bettsy’s, and just hoped for the best with no design or anything so that’s his fault. This is on him.”

While they did eventually pay their outstanding debts to Bettsy’s to keep the peace, it didn’t last long with Courtney storming off, fleeing to the beach to gather her thoughts.

Courtney was angry to be accused of doing the wrong thing by her fellow contestants Ricky and Haydn. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Fast forward to the body corp the next day with everyone but Courtney and Grant in attendance, Ricky delivered an emphatic speech that he referred to as “a team chat.”

“We’re getting a name for not paying our trades. The word is getting around on the island that The Block isn’t paying their trades.”

While he didn’t point the finger at anyone in particular, it was obvious to everyone else that he was alluding to House 2.