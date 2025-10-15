  •  
Rodger Corser will be BACK hosting The Floor’s second series after The Traitors blow

We can't wait for The Floor's return!
kate dennett
Rodger Corser has been confirmed to be returning as the host of The Floor.

The TV presenter, 52, will once again be helming the second series of the hit trivia sensation after its record-breaking debut run in 2025.

Channel Nine unveiled the news at its 2026 Upfronts event, and promised The Floor‘s second series will be “bigger, bolder, and more intense than ever”.

Rodger’s return to The Floor is no doubt music to his fans’ ears after he was replaced by Gretel Killeen on The Traitors revival over on Network 10.

Rodger helmed the first two series of The Traitors, but it was shelved, leading to claims that the host was being axed at Network 10.

However, he has found huge success on The Floor, which debuted Down Under this year after proving to be a huge hit in multiple other countries.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the series.

The Floor Rodger Corser
The Floor will be back again in 2026 with Rodger Corser hosting. (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

What is The Floor?

Rodger will lead a new class of 81 Australians as they put their minds to the test in a bit to win the ultimate prize of $200,000.

Each contestant begins the game with one tile on the floor, which represents their subject of expertise, and they must win their neighbours’ tiles in a bid to come out on top.

However, the competition will be “tougher” and “more ruthless” this time around, with Nine promising to bring a whole new level of entertainment in 2026.

“The core of the game remains: each contestant defends their tile of expertise, challenging their neighbours to winner-takes-all trivia duels to seize control of The Floor,” a press release teased.

“With fresh contestants, brand-new subjects, and unexpected twists, the game has been elevated to a whole new level.”

Where is The Floor Australia filmed?

Filming for the first series took place in Amsterdam, and many of the contestants were recruited from nearby countries to keep the costs down.

However, all Australian expats were chosen to take on the challenge, with 2019 Married at First Sight alum Jules Robinson even making an appearance.

It was previously claimed that producers were keen to recruit more reality TV stars for season two to boost the show’s appeal.

Though the filming location hasn’t yet been confirmed, it will likely take place in Amsterdam once again, rather than a replica set being built Down Under.

The Floor
The first season of The Floor was filmed in Amsterdam. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When will The Floor Australia be released?

Channel Nine has not yet confirmed The Floor‘s release date, but it will come to screens at some point in 2026.

If it follows the same schedule as its debut series, it will likely air in April 2026.

Go behind the scenes of the smash hit show and find out how it is made here.

Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

