Tipping Point will be back in 2026! Here’s everything we know about season 3

Tipping Point fans, wait no longer, because the show will be back again in 2026!

Channel Nine finally confirmed the popular game show will be back for a third run next year, though the exact release date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The news was revealed at Nine’s Upfronts event, which unveiled the network’s slate of programming for the coming season.

Todd Woodbridge will be back once again to host the show, guiding a new slate of contestants as they test their knowledge.

Their nerves will also be put to the test once again as contestants take on the Tipping Point machine in a bid to win a life-changing cash prize.

Tipping Point Australia will be back in 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“After capturing the nation’s attention since its 2024 launch, the program has firmly cemented itself as Australia’s No.1 afternoon game show,” a press release confirmed.

“With life-changing cash and prizes on the line, the combination of strategy and luck will continue to keep Australian families on the edge of their seats.”

The news comes after Tipping Point marked a major milestone in the show’s short history.

Just hours before the renewal was confirmed, Todd, 54, revealed he was filming his 400th episode of Tipping Point, just two years after it first launched Down Under.

“I can’t believe this, but we’re just about to walk on for our 400th episode, recording the 400th show of Tipping Point in just on two years,” Todd shared in an Instagram video.

“Thanks to everyone who has made it happen, including all the fans for tuning in!” the former tennis player added in a caption.

Todd Woodbridge will once again be hosting the game show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Though he is now synonymous with Tipping Point, Todd has previously revealed he never saw himself hosting a game show and felt he had to “prove” himself.

“At the beginning of the show, I really felt like I had to prove to a lot of people that I could pull the show off and that I was actually deserving of getting that opportunity,” Todd told 9Entertainment.

“That’s where my competitive sporting spirit really kicked in. It was like, ‘OK, I’m going to work hard, I’m going to show everybody I can do this.’

“It’s really important to me and to the team that have done it. Because it’s not just for me, it’s for everybody that’s made Tipping Point work.”

And he has more than proven himself, winning the Bert Newtown Logie Award in 2025 for Most Popular Presenter.