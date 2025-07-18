How YOU can be a contestant on The Chase Australia

What did Andy Murray start tying to his tennis shoes in 2015? What was the first name of composer Beethoven?

If you successfully answered the above questions or if you’ve ever just wondered what it would like to be a contestant on The Chase Australia, wonder no more. Now is the time for you to give it a crack with applications currently open for the popular quiz show.

According to TV Blackbox, all you really need to be a possible contender is general knowledge, on well, general knowledge, and the ability to stay calm in stressful situations. Hot heads need not apply.

You also need to be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of Australia.

With filming taking place in Sydney, the downside is hopefuls will need to cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. The upside: you’ll get to spend the day with host, Larry Emdur, who just happens to be one of the nicest guys in television – and meet your favourite Chaser.

Larry is the host of The Chase Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

When applying online, you’ll need to provide your contact details, answer a few ‘About You’ questions and complete a general knowledge quiz.

Writing about the application process and his time on the show, former contestant Shane Taas said it’s pretty easy.

“After completing a video and online registration form, one of the producers contacted me and asked questions about myself,” Shane shared online back in 2016. “I was then asked 20 general knowledge questions to see whether I would make it through to the next round of auditions. The only thing the producers advised me was that I did well, but could not reveal the result. Once I was informed of being shortlisted to be a contestant on The Chase, I received an email … about an upcoming episode that would be recorded on July 21.”

On the day of the recording, Shane said he was greeted by a producer on arrival.

“I was taken to the green room where I got to meet the other three contestants. From there, additional crew members assisted with wardrobe, makeup and scripts for our introduction piece to the show and went through the game play and rules. The crew were extremely friendly and genuinely wanted us to do well on the show.”

Do you have what it takes on The Chase? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Shane went on to reveal that he was very excited when the Chaser was finally revealed.

“As the recording went on, we still had no idea who our Chaser was and we speculated all day who it would be. After going through the roll call of Chasers, they reveal none other than Anne Hegerty, better known on the show as The Governess.”

So, if you want to be like Shane and think you’ve got what it takes to face the Chaser, apply HERE.