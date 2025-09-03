Former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen confirms return to reality TV 

Gretel Killeen is synonymous with Big Brother Australia, with her cutting barbs becoming one of the show’s most-talked-about aspects.

Known for her witty remarks, Gretel, 62, had a no-nonsense approach to interviewing contestants.

Since stepping back from Big Brother in 2007, Gretel has had regular stints on Australia’s top reality TV and talk shows.

Gretel Killeen became a household name hosting Big Brother Australia. (Credit: Getty)

How did Gretel Killeen become famous?

Gretel had anything but a conventional start to her TV career, accidentally falling into stand-up comedy.

After dropping out of law school, she took part in a poetry reading and unexpectedly made the audience laugh.

Finding her unexpected talent, Gretel started writing for radio station 2JJJ and scored regular TV spots – before joining the show which made her famous.

Gretel hosted the controversial reality TV show Big Brother from its Australian debut in 2001, helming the ship with her signature charisma.

Gretel with Big Brother contestants Trevor Butler, Bree Amer and Gretel Killeen in 2004. (Credit: Getty)

She told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2002, “I love doing Big Brother because there’s that element of surprise. I have no idea what anyone is going to say because nobody knows how they’re going to deal with being in a house under constant surveillance.

“I’ve never had a nine-to-five job: I only started law because my boyfriend was doing it, and in that post-feminist era, girls with a modicum of intelligence did medicine or law.”

“I look back at what I’ve done over the past years and think, ‘That’s cool. There’s a lot of colour and movement.’”

However, she was replaced by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O’Henderson in 2008, leaving her high-profile role to explore other ventures.

Though there was much talk she would return for the 2020 Big Brother reboot, the job ultimately went to Sonia Kruger.

Gretel Killeen is an author, campaigner, comedian and artist. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Gretel Killeen, and where is she now?

She has not been a stranger to viewers and has nabbed regular appearances on shows including Network 10’s The Project and Seven’s Sunrise since her time on Big Brother came to an end.

Gretel is also a best-selling children’s author, bringing her signature wit to her novels My Daughter’s Wedding, The Very Naughty Mother Goes Green, and My Life is a Toilet.

Throughout her comedy career, Gretel has also become a commentator and spokesperson for many humanitarian causes.

She is a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community and co-directed a mini documentary for Vets Without Borders.

Gretel and her daughter, Epiphany, are joining The Amazing Race Australia 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

Is Gretel Killeen married?

Gretel was reported to have been married to Mark Morgan from 1987 until 1993. They met when she performed stand-up at the Harold Park Hotel in Sydney, which he owned.

Very little is known about their relationship, but she famously said, “You never really know someone until you divorce them”.

She welcomed two children, Ezekial and Epiphany, during their relationship and raised them as a single mother following their divorce.

“I want to say to any kids out there watching, while it is hard raising a lot of you, raising my children was the happiest years of my life,” she later told The Project in 2017.

“I raised mine as a single mum. It was really bloody hard, but I never regretted it. I don’t want children watching this thinking that they’re not bringing joy to their families.”

“It is hard and support is important and recognising women’s roles… I know the battles; I’ve fought them. But it was worth it.”

Her daughter, Epiphany, will be joining her on the cast of The Amazing Race Australia 2025, as Gretel will return to the world of reality television – though this time, as a contestant.

Big Brother’s Saxon Small and Gretel Killeen in 2004 (Credit: Getty Images)

No. Despite widespread rumours that Gretel enjoyed a short-lived fling with Season 3 contestant Daniel “Saxon” Small, they never actually dated.

Saxon certainly made headlines after his stint on the reality TV show, as rumours swirled that he was dating Gretel, but they were simply close friends.

Setting the record straight, Saxon said they became friends while working on a documentary about orphan children with HIV/AIDS in Africa, spending a lot of time together during filming.

“It never got to the stage of a romantic relationship like the media outlets wished,” Saxon told news.com.au.

“She is still today one of the most remarkable women I’ve ever met and is still probably the most frighteningly intelligent person I’ve ever met.

“That’s probably one of my fondest memories from being on the show, the time I got to spend with her.”