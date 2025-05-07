Everything we know about Rupert Murdoch’s six children

Melbourne-born Rupert Murdoch is a media mogul and businessman who has been in the news industry since the ‘50s.

In the last seven decades, the 94-year-old has acquired various newspapers in Australia, New Zealand, the US, and the United Kingdom.

He was the former Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox and is now the Chairman of Fox Corporation. He is also the Executive Chairman of News Corp.

The media empire is reportedly worth $66 billion.

Rupert and his sixth wife Elena in April 2025. (Credit: Getty)

On June 1st last year, Rupert married his sixth wife, Elena Zhukova, at the media mogul’s Californian winery Moraga in the elite Los Angeles suburb of Bel Air.

Rupert has been married four times previously – first to Patricia Booker, second to Anna Murdoch-Mann, third to Wendi Deng, and fourth to Jerry Hall.

In the public eye for quite some time surrounding the drama of his media mogul’s success, Rupert has six children from his first three wives – meet them all below.

Who are Rupert Murdoch’s children?

(Credit: Getty)

Prudence MacLeod, 67

The eldest child, Prudence (also known as Prue), is the only child from his first marriage to Patricia Booker.

Her parents divorced when she was nine, and a year later she moved to London with Rupert and step-mum.

Prudence has had several roles within News Corp. over the years – but reportedly is on the board of Times Newspapers, Ltd.

She’s been married twice, once in 1986 to London hedge fund manager Crispin Odey – in which they divorced the year after.

She has three children with her second Alasdair MacLeod, whom she married in 1989.

The couple currently lives in Sydney.

(Credit: Getty)

Elisabeth Murdoch, 56

Elisabeth is Rupert’s first child with his second wife, Anna Torv.

Named after her grandmother (Rupert’s mother), Elisabeth grew up in New York.

She’s held a number of jobs at her father’s company, but also had her own thing going on.

In 2001, she launched an independent television company, Shine (The Biggest Loser, Masterchef) – which was bought by Rupert’s media company in 2011 as part of a deal for $674 million, according to Variety.

She then joined the board of News Corp. But left several years later to launch entertainment production company Sister (Chernobyl, Broadchurch).

Elisabeth has four children – two with her first husband, Elkin Pianim, and two with her second husband, Matthew Freud.

She divorced Matthew in 2014 and is now married to her third husband, Keith Tyson.

(Credit: Getty)

Lachlan Murdoch, 53

Lachlan is Rupert’s first son. He grew up in New York and studied philosophy at Princeton University.

He worked for Rupert, managing newspapers across the US and Australia.

In 1997, he was named the deputy chief operating officer at News Corp.

In 2005, Lachlan moved to Australia to start Illyria, a company that revived radio stations that were failing to help bring them back to life.

According to Bloomberg, he went back to the family business in 2014 as the non-executive co-chairman, and by 2019, Lachlan became the chairman and CEO at Fox.

In 2023, Rupert announced him as his father’s successor.

Lachlan has three children with his wife, Australian model Sarah O’Hare.

(Credit: Getty)

James Murdoch, 52

James has made a name for himself as Rupert’s liberal child, compared to the rest of the more conservative family.

James has been outspoken about the family’s private legal battle.

He dropped out of Harvard University to start his own record label, Rawkus Records, where he worked with hip-hop artists such as Eminem.

In 1998, News Corp. acquired the label, and James worked for Rupert for the next two decades.

In 2011, he was announced as the COO of News Corp., and then in 2015 as the CEO of 21st Century Fox.

He publicly left in 2020 after disagreements with the company, and since then, there have been reports that James is on a mission to “destroy” Fox News.

James has three children with his wife, Kathryn.

(Credit: Getty)

Grace Murdoch, 24

Grace is Rupert’s first daughter with Wendi Deng and made a glamourous appearance on the red carpet at the Met Gala in both 2024 and 2025 with her mum.

She grew up in New York, and in September 2024, it was reported that she was studying history at Yale University.

In 2024, Grace was an intern at Goldman Sachs with her younger sister Chloe.

E Financial Careers announced that Grace was a summer analyst in the consumer retail investment banking team.

(Credit: Getty)

Chloe Murdoch, 22

Chloe is Rupert’s youngest daughter, and second with Wendi Deng.

She grew up in New York with Grace, and in September 2024, it was reported that she attended Stanford University.

Chloe leads a private life and doesn’t have any public social media accounts.

In 2024, Grace was an intern at Goldman Sachs with her older sister.

E Financial Careers announced that Chloe joined the firm as a summer analyst in the technology, media, and telecoms investment banking team.