EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Snook spills on life after Succession — and she’s not looking back

Sarah Snook has revealed her plans to take some time off after an incredible few years of success following her stint in Succession.

The Australian actress, 38, has worked non-stop since Succession wrapped up in 2023, from starring in All Her Fault to performing in The Picture of Dorian Gray on the West End and Broadway.

She also welcomed a daughter with her husband, Dave Lawson, in 2023, and has been juggling parenthood alongside her jam-packed work schedule.

Speaking to the media after winning the Trailblazer Award at the 2026 AACTAs, Sarah shared her plans to enjoy some well-deserved time off, revealing she has no projects currently in the works.

When asked about her next steps, she replied, “Nothing, at the moment, that I know of, just being a parent for a bit.”

Sarah Snook has revealed her next steps after Succession. (Credit: Getty)

“I was working out that from when I finished Succession to now, there’s not really been a stop. There was a stop, for six months, to have a baby, and then I just kept going again.”

“I’m looking forward to a nap,” she added.

Sarah also gave an insight into the candid realities of juggling parenthood with the glitz and glam of Hollywood, revealing one humbling moment from the 2025 Met Gala.

“I went to the Met Gala last year, that was amazing, and then I got food poisoning the next day,” she shared.

“Well, not food poisoning, but I contracted gastro, and it was probably because, in the shower, sitting down, my daughter was so sick that she s*** all over me!

“That day was like the highs of Met Gala to the lows of parenthood.”

Sarah has been a household name in Australia for more than two decades, and she rose to global fame as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in Succession, but she admitted that she is still not used to people knowing who she is.

She will be focusing on parenting her daughter with her husband, Dave Lawson. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s really weird; none of it is a normal experience,” she explained.

“I liken it to that feeling – and everyone’s had this feeling – of being a teenager, and you think that everyone’s watching you. And then you have that feeling, and you’re like, ‘oh no, but f**k they are!’

“That feeling is just unbelievable; it’s not a normal place a human should occupy.”

