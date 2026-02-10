EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Dee breaks her silence on The Bold Type movie

Aisha Dee has broken her silence on whether she’d return for a movie spin-off of The Bold Type.

The Australian actress, 32, rose to global fame on the smash hit TV series alongside Meghann Fahy and Katie Stevens.

Fans have long been calling for the series, which follows three best friends working at the fictional Scarlet magazine in New York, to be rebooted after the show was cancelled in 2021.

Katie Stevens, who played Jane Sloan, has voiced her interest in returning for a movie version of The Bold Type, and now, Aisha has told New Idea that she’s definitely on board!

“I mean, give me the call, I’m ready to go!” she told us on the red carpet at the 2026 AACTA Awards.

Aisha Dee has confirmed she is on board for The Bold Type movie! (Credit: Getty)

“I think when it’s the right time and all, it will fall into place for all of us. But we love each other so much, and it sounds like something that the fans really want, so sure!”

As well as The Bold Type, Aisha recently soared to huge success starring in the Australian Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar alongside Alycia Debnam-Carey and Kaitlyn Dever.

Aisha revealed she was “really blessed” for the show to have been received so well by fans and discussed her love of working in her native Australia, as well as Hollywood.

“I love working in Australia, I actually think we make some world-class s***, so it’s a huge honour,” she gushed.

At the 2025 AACTA Awards, Aisha candidly spoke about her struggles with endometriosis and how it affects her on long filming days, but she gave us a positive health update exactly a year on.

“From where I was last year to how I feel today, like I cried about it this morning, it’s a world of difference,” she shared.

“I am PMSing right now, and I don’t feel that bad! I’m like, ‘oh a cramp, crazy,’ and I keep it moving. I don’t want to like, jump out a window or anything, so it’s very chill. I’m very grateful.”

Aisha starred as Kat Edison during The Bold Type’s five-season run. (Credit: Getty)

Is The Bold Type coming back?

Katie has frequently spoken out about her desire to return as Jane for a movie and is hoping to get fans on board.

“We’re all primed and ready to do it,” Katie recently told People. “So I’m just like, ‘We just need to get it out there that we want to do it and then have fans rally’.”

The White Lotus star Meghann is also keen to come back as Sutton Brady, five years after she last appeared as the beloved fashionista.

“I’m really lobbying for a Bold Type movie,” she told Refinery29. “Every day I think about it, we talk about it a lot, I just feel like if Sex and the City did it, we should be doing it too!”

While nothing has officially been confirmed, if the three leading actress’ remarks are anything to go by, we could be seeing a cast reunion very soon!

Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy have also voiced their desire for a reboot. (Credit: Getty)

How did The Bold Type end?

The Bold Type was cancelled after five series back in 2021, much to fans’ dismay.

The final series ended with Kat (Aisha) becoming the new editor-in-chief of Scarlet after Jane (Katie) turns down the role to travel and pursue freelance writing.

Sutton (Meghann) also finally reconciles with her long-term love interest and husband, Richard Hunter (Samuel Page), after an emotional falling out over whether they wanted children.

However, Meghann revealed that Sutton almost didn’t get her happy ending with Richard, as they were originally meant to divorce, and it was only changed at the final hour.

Could we see Richard Hunter and Sutton Brady’s love story back again? (Credit: Getty)

“What ended up happening with Sutton’s storyline at the end — they rewrote it the night before we shot it,” she told Variety.

“It was going to end very differently than it ended. And based on some conversations that I had had with them, and that Sam had had with them, they just kind of flipped it, which was really exciting, because it’s not something that I thought was going to happen.

“The night before, [to have] a huge storyline change is kind of unique. So it was exciting.”

