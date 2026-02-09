Wentworth is back! Spin-off series for popular prison drama is in the works

Wentworth fans rejoice, because the smash hit prison drama is returning to screens!

Danielle Cormack, who played Bea Smith on the Fremantle series, confirmed a brand new spin-off show is in the works at the 2026 AACTA Awards.

“We’re incredibly proud of the legacy of Wentworth and excited to reveal what we’re creating in this bold new chapter,” Foxtel’s Director of Scripted Originals, Lana Greenhalgh, added.

“The next iteration honors everything fans loved about the world, while opening the door to a new era of formidable and compelling characters driven by fresh, provocative storylines.

“The project is at an exciting stage of development, and we look forward to sharing more details soon.”

So, what will the show be about, and will any familiar faces be returning?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a new series of Wentworth?

The new Wentworth spin-off series is expected to open a brand new chapter for the franchise.

The show will take viewers “beyond the prison walls, into the unpredictable reality of life on parole”, according to a press release.

It is expected to draw on certain aspects of the original series, while forging its own storylines.

An announcement confirmed that some of the same characters from Wentworth will be back, but there has been no confirmation yet as to who.

Nicole da Silva, Danielle Cormack, Kate Atkinson and Pamela Rabe all notably took on key roles in Wentworth.

There are also bound to be some fresh faces among the cast, but BINGE has so far remained tight-lipped on the details.

When will Wentworth return to TV?

There might be a fair wait before fans will see Wentworth back on TV screens.

It is currently early in development, and it is not believed that filming has started yet.

With no air date currently confirmed, check back here for all the details as we get them.

But for now, you can watch all episodes of Wentworth on Foxtel Now or BINGE.

The spin-off will follow the inmates life after prison. (Credit: Foxtel)

Why was Wentworth cancelled?

Wentworth ran for eight series from 2013 until 2021 before it was cancelled.

It wasn’t canned due to low ratings, but because producers felt it was the right time to wrap up the story.

Producer Jo Porter also revealed that the decision was influenced by the news that they were due to lose their filming space.

“Knowing when to put down the brush is an absolute art,” she shared at the time.

“We are going out on a high. That also means if down the track we come up with a brilliant reason to examine a character or a different part of the world we haven’t explored because you’ve gone out on a high, there’s the chance to potentially come back, but we’re not committing to that just yet. It’s too soon.”

It is not known when the series will air. (Credit: Foxtel)

Is Wentworth based on Prisoner?

Yes! Wentworth is a modern-day reimagining of the popular Network 10 series Prisoner, which aired to huge success in the 1970s.

Some of the main characters, including Bea Smith, have the same names as the original series, but Wentworth took its own take on the original story.

Leading star Danielle told New Idea in 2020, “I wanted to put my own spin on the character. However, I did have a couple of sessions on YouTube watching clips, and what I did get from Val [Lehman, who played the role in Prisoner] was how she was with Bea tonally.”

