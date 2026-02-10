EXCLUSIVE: Barry Williams breaks silence on The Brady Bunch reboot

Barry Williams has broken his silence on whether he’d return for a reboot of The Brady Bunch.

The American actor, 71, famously starred as Greg Brady on the 1970s sitcom, and he’s dropped a major hint about a cast reunion.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Barry revealed he would definitely be interested in reuniting with his former castmates once again.

“One of our producers, Lloyd J. Schwartz, says, ‘The Brady Bunch is a lot of things, dead isn’t one of them’,” he shared.

“There’s always talk and things, it’s just trying to find the right timing. I love my Brady mates; we still carry on our relationships and are all still friends.”

The last time the cast reunited was for the TV miniseries A Very Brady Renovation in 2019, but there have been rumours swirling about a reboot.

Barry Williams has revealed if he’d return for a reboot of The Brady Bunch. (Credit: Getty)

Is there going to be a Brady Bunch reboot?

Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady, previously claimed that a reboot of The Brady Bunch was in talks at CBC Studios, before it was scrapped.

She alleged that the revival was axed because of her political views.

Producer Lloyd Schwartz also confirmed that Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady, had been in talks for a reboot before her death.

“We had talked to CBS about it, and I think we were going to go through Adam Sandler’s company,” he told Woman’s World.

“I had read in the paper—or maybe online—that Florence was dating men in their 50s while she was in her 80s. So, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be interesting?’

Barry famously starred as Greg Brady on the 70s sitcom. (Credit: Getty)

“In the show we were developing, Mike Brady had passed away, and Carol ends up marrying one of Greg’s friends. I called her and said, ‘I’m going to take a page out of your life here.’ She was entirely in favour of it.”

However, Florence sadly passed away on November 24, 2016, at the age of 82.

There had previously been several revivals of The Brady Bunch over the years, including 1976’s The Brady Bunch Hour, The Brady Girls Get Married in 1981, and 1988’s A Very Brady Christmas.

Rumours have consistently swirled over the years about another reunion, but so far, nothing has been confirmed.

Barry is pictured with his co-stars Florence Henderson, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen. (Credit: Getty)

Why did The Brady Bunch get cancelled?

The Brady Bunch originally aired on ABC from 1969 until 1974.

The sitcom was cancelled due to declining ratings and was abruptly scrapped after five seasons.

However, it has since become a pop-culture icon and has become a nostalgic staple on television.

While it never achieved top ratings during its run, it has become hugely well remembered in the years since its cancellation.