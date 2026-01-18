From The Brady Bunch to the jungle! Everything to know about I’m A Celebrity’s Barry Williams

NEED TO KNOW Barry Williams is part of the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia cast for 2026.

He is best known for playing Greg Brady on the beloved sitcom The Brady Bunch.

He has been singing and acting for more than 50 years.

He’s best known as Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch, but now Barry Williams is heading to South Africa for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

That means the 71-year-old will be rubbing shoulders with Australian celebrities in the jungle.

Find out what he’s been doing before his reality TV stint below.

Barry Williams played Greg Barry for five years. (Credit: Getty)

What did Barry Williams do after Brady Bunch?

After family sitcom The Brady Bunch wrapped up in 1974, where he played the oldest brother, he moved to New York and won the lead role in the musical Pippin.

According to his official website, he continued to showcase his talents in theatre in more than 85 productions across Broadway, Broadway National Tours, and regional theatre.

Some of his key performances included roles in musicals such as West Side Story, The Music Man, Sound of Music, Grease and City of Angels.

In 1992, he released his autobiography Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg, which remained on the New York Times bestseller list for more than six months.

He also hosted The Barry Williams Show on the radio as a DJ, wrote and starred in three United Service Organisation (USO) Christmas shows and entertained troops overseas.

The Brady Bunch star continued to act as well in a variety of movies and shows, and performed music globally.

He has continued to perform for more than 50 years. (Credit: Instagram)

What does Barry Williams do now?

He currently lives in Branson, Missouri, with his third wife, Tina Mahina, whom he married in 2017.

Barry continues to star in theatre productions, and also records personal messages for fans on the platform Cameo, where he charges $209.03 per video.

The sitcom star also joined forces with his onscreen brother Christopher Knight (Peter Brady) to host The Real Brady Bros podcast.

He also founded and performs hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s with the trio band Barry Williams and The Traveliers. Not only that, but he’s also competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Barry once took his daughter Samantha to The Brady Bunch set! (Credit: Instagram)

Does Barry Williams have a 12-year-old daughter?

Barry welcomed his son Brandon with his second wife Eila Mary Matt.

In 2012, he became a parent for the second time to his daughter, Samantha Rose Williams, with his ex-partner, Elizabeth Kennedy.

Speaking during a bonus episode of The Real Brady Bros podcast in November 2025, he said he never watched the beloved show with his children.

“I have never watched a Brady Bunch episode with either one of them. I never introduced them to the series,” he said, wanting them to find the show themselves.

They share a close bond. (Credit: Instagram)

“And this is a cavalier on my part,” he continued.

“I just didn’t feel that I wanted to throw that element into the mix until they kind of discovered it for themselves. I know that neither one has seen all of the episodes.”

In 2024, he shared a video on Instagram where he took his daughter to The Brady Bunch set.

“It’s an honour to share this special piece of my life and career with her,” he wrote in the caption.

He’s revealed that he, and the other actors did not get paid much for their roles on The Brady Bunch. (Credit: Getty)

What is the net worth of Barry Williams?

There are varying reports that suggest that Barry’s net worth is around $2 million USD ($3 million AUD), with others saying it’s $6 million USD ($9 million AUD).

In his memoir, he revealed that he did not earn as much as people would think for being on The Brady Bunch.

“Salaries for sitcom actors have changed considerably since the ‘70s,” he wrote.

“In our fifth and final year, the highest salary among us kids was $1,100 a week.”

He also revealed that due to the structure of their contracts, they earned little residuals, which stopped shortly after filming ended.

Barry Williams did date Maureen McCormick. (Credit: Getty)

Did Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick ever hook up?

Barry has confirmed that he did date Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia.

“We all hooked up with each other at some point,” Us Weekly to mark the sitcom’s 55th anniversary in 2024. “Not necessarily while we were filming.”

In the same interview, he revealed that he wasn’t the only sibling to date another.

“I dated Maureen [McCormick], and Chris [Knight] dated Eve [Plum] and Michael [Lookinland] , and Susan [Olsen] had a little mock wedding at one point. So, yes, we all hooked up.”

He’s also spoken about it on his podcast.

“It was sort of like on-again, off-again with Maureen and I throughout the years,” he said. “There was always a little dance being played that was broken up by hiatus.”

Despite his feelings, he wanted to be professional on set.

“When she was pretending to have [to] be affectionate with other guys and going out on dates and stuff, I liked to just stay out of the way and let her do her job and focus on and concentrate until, you know, until an episode that called for us to be sitting next to one another,” he explained.

He also admitted that he made a point of staying on set when she had to film a romantic scene with someone else.

“At all times,” he said. “Always … Just to have a presence.”

