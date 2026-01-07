EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celebrity host Robert Irwin’s huge hosting fee revealed

Robert Irwin’s eye-watering asking price has been revealed amid fears he will leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia for an American show.

The wildlife warrior, 22, joined the popular Channel 10 franchise as Julia Morris‘ co-host in 2024, and will be back on screen for his third series in a matter of days.

Amid his stratospheric success, there have been rumours swirling that Robert might be poached by an American show after his recent stint on Dancing With The Stars USA.

With major US networks circling, Robert’s asking price has, unsurprisingly, skyrocketed.

Robert Irwin’s US asking price has been revealed amid poaching fears. (Credit: Instagram)

Industry sources whisper that his fee per series is now understood to be around the three-million-dollar mark, when converted to Australian dollars.

“That’s genuinely the ballpark he’s playing in now,” the insider explains. “A lot of American shows approaching him are hovering around that figure.”

But fans shouldn’t panic just yet! Because of the show’s short filming window and production’s willingness to work around Robert’s jam-packed schedule, Channel Ten executives are believed to be quietly confident they haven’t seen the last of him in the jungle.

“He’s made it very clear the door isn’t closed,” says the insider. “He’s even joked about doing mates rates for the I’m A Celeb team in the future if everything aligns.”

Despite becoming one of the most in-demand talents in global television, New Idea understands that Robert still has a soft spot for the jungle and the team that launched his career as a primetime host.

“Robert absolutely loves the I’m A Celeb family,” a well-placed insider reveals. “He adored the crew, the energy, the audience response, and he honestly felt at home there.”

Fans are worried Robert could leave I’m A Celebrity for the United States. (Credit: Instagram)

Rather than burning bridges, Robert is said to be deeply grateful for the opportunity and keen to keep conversations open.

“He just loves the franchise,” the insider explains. “He knows how special it is. If Network Ten green-lights more seasons and schedules line up, don’t rule him out. He’d happily talk about coming back.”

With his international star rapidly rising, Robert’s calendar and value are only growing, with rumours swirling that he might be eyeing up an LA move.

He has made a mark in the United States while competing on Dancing With The Stars, before he secured a role in Disney’s hit, Zootopia 2.

There has been speculation that he could revive the American version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, or become a future lead on The Bachelor.

Robert has a huge US fanbase after appearing on Dancing With The Stars USA with Witney Carson. (Credit: Getty)

And his mother, Terri Irwin, only added to the rumours when she revealed she would be happy if Robert or Bindi decided to move abroad.

“I would have been fine if, you know, they had ended up in Europe or LA, or wherever they wanted to be to seek their dreams,” she told The Apple and The Tree podcast.

“But they love working at Australia Zoo.”

And Robert’s success is only just beginning, with a well-placed insider telling New Idea that he is primed to become a billionaire by the time he’s 30.

“Offers are flooding in for Robert, and it’s not just movies and TV shows either,” spills one showbiz insider.

Robert also secured a role in Disney’s hit, Zootopia 2. (Credit: Instagram)

“His wholesome boy-next-door athletic image has sponsors lining up to hire him for their brand.

“Several car companies and other high-end brands are also watching him very keenly.

“Robert’s got serious branding potential to launch his own outdoors sportswear range, his own fragrance, even a range of sustainable eco products like Jessica Alba did.”

Robert is reportedly worth $7.5 million right now, but could see an increase in his wealth if his success continues.

