Robert Irwin’s big break in Hollywood blockbuster revealed

Along with being a wildlife warrior, TV host, and dancer, Robert Irwin is adding acting to his list of accomplishments.

At the moment, the 21-year-old is tearing up the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars USA, and revealed that he’s joining one major Disney franchise.

He has lent his voice and khakis to Zootopia 2!

Who is he playing, you might ask? A koala called Robert Furwin!

Meet Robert Furwin! (Credit: Disney)

He announced the news during DWTS on October 7, in celebration of Disney week, just before his routine.

The themed week is a hit every year, where stars and their dance partners perform to beloved Disney hits.

“He looks just like me!” he gushed when he saw his character. “What an incredible year – I signed up to be part of Dancing with the Stars, and now, I get to be a part of a Disney film.”

For his routine with his partner, Witney Carson, Robert performed Try Anything by Shakira, which features in the first Zootopia film.

Robert also made the career announcement in a collaborative post with Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“I just got to watch my scene in the movie and I cannot wait for you guys to see this,” he said.

What is Zootopia 2 about?

The highly anticipated sequel follows rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, Nick Wilde, the fox, who team up again to solve a new case.

This time, they are on a snake’s trail.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman are reprising their roles and are joined by major stars, including Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Shakira, Quinta Brunson, Idris Elba, and Jenny Slate.

Will you watch Robert Irwin in Zootopia 2? (Credit: Instagram)

When is Zootopia 2 coming out in Australia?

Luckily, we don’t have to wait too long, because Zootopia 2 will be released nationally on November 27!

If you can’t wait, you can watch Zootopia on Disney Plus in the meantime.