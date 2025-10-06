Channel 7 drop massive hint that Robert Irwin is the new DWTS Australia host!

Robert Irwin has been called a “producer’s dream” thanks to his natural charisma in front of the cameras on the US version of Dancing with the Stars.

And now there are whispers that the 21-year-old conservationist is being scouted as a replacement host on the Australian show!

Robert Irwin has caught the eye of producers. (Credit: Getty)

There’s speculation that he could nab the role of Sonia Kruger’s co-host down the track, replacing Dr Chris Brown.

“Channel Seven should be watching Robert’s performance on US TV very carefully,” one viewer tells New Idea. “If he ends up being the runaway success story of the season, producers here should be falling over themselves to sign him.”

Australian DWTS producers only fanned the flames when they uploaded footage of Robert’s TV appearances on their own official Instagram page.

Robert Irwin’s natural charisma shines through on TV. (Credit: Getty)

“Australia’s own Robert Irwin is killing it on the international stage,” the accompanying caption read. “From the outback to the ballroom, he’s bringing big-time charm to #DWTSUS… and yes, we’re seeing the Hugh Jackman vibes.”

The caption on a second post showing Robert ballroom dancing with his shirt off was similarly gushing.

“Australia is watching and we couldn’t be any prouder,” it read.

Robert himself has been candid about his desire to try new projects and challenges.

Robert has said he’s keen to try new things. (Credit: Getty)

“I’m at a time in my life where I want to branch out and try as many new things as I can,” he told People in September.

“My dad exemplified what it was to truly live,” he added. “I have an even greater picture of who he was now that I’m reaching the same milestones he did as a young bloke. I feel closer to him, I really do.

“I think losing someone as important as him at such a young age solidified the idea that life is fragile,” the star continued. “We don’t know what tomorrow holds, so you have to take calculated risks, you have to have fun, enjoy what you’re doing, and give everything 100 percent.”