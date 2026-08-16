“I’m on board!”: Sigrid Thornton’s major update on All The Rivers Run reboot

NEED TO KNOW Sigrid Thornton tells New Idea if she’d be open to making a sequel or reboot of All The Rivers Run .

if she’d be open to making a sequel or reboot of . The four-part mini-series was a smash hit when it first aired on TV in 1983.

was a smash hit when it first aired on TV in 1983. It was the actress’ first major TV role and she co-starred with John Waters .

. Sigrid and John have reunited for a stage production of Fiddler On The Roof.

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It’s fondly remembered as the sweeping saga that made Sigrid Thornton a household name, and had the entire country glued to their television sets on a Tuesday evening.

Now, more than four decades on from All the Rivers Run, Sigrid has reunited with her leading man, John Waters, and teases that the PS Philadelphia could very soon be cruising back onto our screens!

So will there be an All The Rivers Run reboot?

“Oh, my gosh – it’s not the first time it has been mentioned!” Sigrid exclusively tells New Idea.

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“It would be interesting. Let’s see, maybe New Idea could put it to some producers?!”

Consider the pitch officially made…

All The Rivers Run was a ratings smash in 1983. (Credit: Supplied)

What is All the Rivers Run?

When All the Rivers Run premiered on the Seven Network in October 1983, nobody quite anticipated the phenomenon it would become.

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Adapted from Nancy Cato’s 1958 novel, the four-part miniseries told the story of Philadelphia ‘Delie’ Gordon, an English orphan shipwrecked off the Victorian coast who rebuilds her life on the Murray River, eventually captaining her own paddle steamer.

Sigrid played Delie, with John as the roguish riverboat skipper Brenton Edwards, who steals her heart.

Shot along the real Murray around Echuca on a then-hefty $3 million budget, All the Rivers Run was a ratings juggernaut.

Viewed around the world, including a long run on HBO in the US, its success led to a sequel later in the decade.

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The four-episode mini-series was a smash hit around the world. (Credit: Supplied)

Fast-forward to today, and Sigrid, 67, and John, 77, are side by side again, starring in the current Sydney revival of the musical Fiddler on the Roof.

Sigrid says it’s been “fabulous” reuniting with John, and that they slipped back into an easy rhythm instantly.

“We’ve seen each other over the years, and every time [we do], it’s like it was last week,” Sigrid exclusively tells New Idea.

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“But this is the first time we’ve had a chance to work together solidly for many, many years. It feels so natural and relaxed.”

“It’s great to have a compatriot on this show. John came in a little bit late.”

“I squealed with delight when I heard he was [joining] the cast, because it was unexpected.”

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“It’s been a genuine thrill to work with him. It’s also a calming influence, because we are very bonded by this early experience that we’ve had together.”

Sigrid and John recently spoke to A Current Affair about their latest joint production. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The pair have wasted no time catching up on set.

“We kind of, we just shoot the breeze about anything, really,” Sigrid tells us with a warm laugh.

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“We’re pretty relaxed.”

“But yes, we’ve done a little bit of reminiscing, talking about some of the [All the Rivers Run cast and crew] and where they are now and what they’re up to … people John has kept in touch with, or I’ve kept in touch with.”

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a much larger cast reunion soon.

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