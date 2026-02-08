EXCLUSIVE: Perfect Match’s Greg Evans opens up about horrifying health scare

NEED TO KNOW Perfect Match‘s Greg Evans recently had quadruple heart bypass surgery.

Former Perfect Match host Greg Evans is convinced he has an angel on his shoulder, after a series of fortuitous events led him to undergo emergency, life-saving quadruple heart bypass surgery last December.

“Without the surgery, I was told I may not have made it to Christmas. My heart was a ticking time bomb, so I’m feeling grateful and lucky to be alive,” Greg, who turns 73 in April, tells New Idea in an exclusive new interview.

We’re catching up at the stunning country home overlooking Victoria’s serene Lake Eildon that the unfailingly cheerful TV and radio presenter shares with his wife, Sue.

“It’s been barely six weeks since enduring the five-hour operation in a Melbourne hospital, but I’m remarkably spry and getting stronger by the day,” enthuses Greg.

He then laughs that he is now a member of the ‘zipper club’ – a reference to his 20.3 centimetre open-heart surgery scar.

Former Perfect Match host Greg Evans is lucky to be alive. (Credit: Philip Castleton)

How was Perfect Match’s Greg Evans diagnosed?

Greg’s ordeal began in late 2025.

He’d been asked to launch his friend, Rachel Jayne Cassidy’s new book In a Heartbeat, which details heart-attack survivor stories.

“Among the many in the audience were noted cardiologists and surgeons, and in chatting to an associate professor, I mentioned a history of coronary heart disease in my family,” Greg explains.

“My father died of a heart attack when he was only 55. Other family members have also succumbed to heart disease, so it was a subject of interest to me.”

Greg adds that due to his family history of heart disease, he had some awareness about the dangers.

He also knew that ischaemic heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world.

But it was during his conversation with the professor at the book launch that things took a sudden turn for Greg.

“He asked me if I had seen a cardiologist. When I replied that I hadn’t, he urged me to have an immediate heart check,” Greg shares.

Thankfully, Greg didn’t delay in taking the advice.

“I booked a doctor’s appointment, and my GP referred me straight to a cardiologist. I was dumbfounded when she then diagnosed me with coronary heart disease, which is a narrowing of the arteries and a cholesterol-plaque build-up,” he tells us.

“Next up was an angiogram that came with more bad news. I needed immediate quadruple bypass surgery, which took place on December 23.”

Greg spent Christmas 2025 in hospital supported by his family. (Credit: Supplied)

Who supported Perfect Match’s Greg Evans during his illness?

Greg says Sue, his wife of almost 50 years, was with him when he was advised of the urgent heart surgery, and she became his rock.

“Of course, I was trepidatious and anxious,” he says thoughtfully.

“But Sue was extremely reassuring throughout. She barely left my side. It was a real jolt to hear my heart was on the verge of failing.”

After 10 days in the hospital, Greg was well enough to return to their Bonnie Doon home. But fate wasn’t done with him yet.

“Two days later, the January fires in Victoria threatened our home,” Greg says.

“Sue remained with her twin sister, Von, before being taken to Mansfield, while I was evacuated back to Melbourne to escape the smoke.

“All up, it was an exciting finish to the year and an equally exciting start to 2026,” he adds, with a good-humoured laugh.

Greg’s grateful to be back at home with his wife of 50 years, Sue. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Why is Perfect Match’s Greg Evans speaking out about heart health?

Greg is speaking out about his condition to raise awareness. He strongly recommends the Heart Foundation for information.

“I could be dead, but I’m alive and thriving, just because I didn’t delay and had that heart check. I’m not taking my second chance at life for granted,” he says.

As a result, Greg has already implemented some lifestyle changes to ensure he’s around for a good few years yet!

“I’ve cut back on the booze and now drink zero-alcohol beer,” he says.

“I’ve upped my protein intake, and fish now plays a major role in our meals. Sue and I have also eliminated most salt and sugar from our diet.”

Greg adds proudly that their adult children, Jason and Jodi, are now also heart-health aware and proactive.

A chance meeting at a book launch saved Greg’s life. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Who else was looking out for Perfect Match’s Greg Evans?

Meanwhile, the outpouring of support from fans and friends has been overwhelming.

“Sam Newman, a good mate, called me every day,” says Greg, who now also works as a marriage celebrant, and recently signed with the Retro Agency to explore other work opportunities.

“He was travelling around Australia in a caravan, but never missed a chance to call in with a joke and well-wishes.”

And as for that angel on Greg’s shoulder?

“I think it was definitely my mum, Thelma, who left us 14 years ago,” he says. “Mum was looking out for me.”