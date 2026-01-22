From juicy garlic prawns to vibrant pasta bowls and zingy salads, prawns are one of the most irresistible ingredients in the kitchen.
Whether you’re whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or entertaining friends with a flavour-packed feast, these recipes show off just how versatile prawns can be – pairing beautifully with bold spices, fresh herbs, citrus and more.
Our Aussie prawns are some of the best in the world, bringing sweet, ocean-fresh flavour to every dish, but the great news is that most of these dishes can also use frozen prawns, which can be cheaper and more readily available than fresh prawns.
This prawn recipe collection offers plenty of tasty inspiration for every occasion.
Our Best Prawn Recipes
20-minute Prawns and Chorizo with Piri Piri Sauce
Prep 5 mins, Cook 15 mins
A super quick recipe!
Air Fryer Prawn Halloumi and Watermelon Salad
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
The perfect summer salad.
Prawn Mousse with Cucumber and Caviar
Prep and cook 15 mins
The ultimate in decadent starters, just blitz everything together for this ultra-smooth mousse and crown with cucumber and caviar.
Prawn Skewers with Coriander and Lime Butter
Prep 35 mins, Cook 10 mins
Ideal for a barbecue.
Prawn, Lime and Chilli Pasta
Prep and cook 22 mins
The whole family will love this quick pasta dish that pairs prawns with zesty lime and chilli.
Spicy Portuguese Prawn and Chorizo Salad
Prep and cook 30 mins
With a creamy, lemon dressing.
Chilli Garlic Prawn and Tomato Linguine
Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins
Packed with flavour, this delicious pasta will be a new favourite…
Creamy Linguine with Prawns
Prep 5 mins, Cook 12 mins
This tasty pasta dish is a special supper for two.
Asian Prawn Salad with Lime and Chilli Dressing
Prep and cook 15 mins
Refreshing and fragrant, you can’t beat limes for adding instant zing to sweet and savoury dishes.
No-Fuss Greek Prawn and Feta Pasta
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
You won’t believe how easy this super yummy pasta is!
Chilli Lime Prawn and Cashew Stir-Fry
Prep and cook 20 mins
The combo of kecap manis (an Indonesian sweet soy sauce), lime juice and rice wine vinegar gives this quick, fresh meal a sticky, zingy hit.
Mediterranean Prawns
Prep and cook 10 mins
Taste the flavours of the Mediterranean sea with this fresh prawn and vegetable dish.
Garlic Prawn Linguine
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Look no further than this insanely tasty linguine!
Prawn and Potato Salad
Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins
Simply cook potato and carrots, then toss with mayo and crème fraîche to create the bed for this fab prawn and crab dish.
Garlic Prawns and Asparagus Risotto
Prep and cook 45 mins
When prawn meets risotto taste buds are delighted.
One-Pan Prawn Fajitas
Prep and cook 20 mins
Have a Mexican night at home with this brilliant one-pan fajitas recipe.
20-Minute Vietnamese Prawn Dumpling Soup
Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins
Beat the winter cold with this super yum, super easy soup!
Roasted Vegetable and Prawn Pasta
Prep and cook 45 mins
There are many great reasons to adopt a Mediterranean diet, and the biggest one is taste! It promotes the use of fresh, flavoursome ingredients – and it’s perfect for people with diabetes.
Prawn Saganaki
Prep and cook 47 mins
A delicious prawn dish in a tomato & white wine sauce, with chilli, garlic & creamy feta cheese.
Super Easy Prawn, Leek and Lemon Risotto
Prep 5 mins, Cook 30 mins
Made using a rice cooker, this delicious seafood dinner couldn’t be any easier!
Marinated Chilli and Lime Prawns
Prep 1 hour, 10 mins
Seafood salads don’t come any easier than this. And no cooking required!
Prawn, Coconut and Mango Salad
Prep 40 mins
It’s SO easy!
Prawn Chow Mein
Prep and cook 30 mins
Chow down on this tasty chow mein, loaded with yummy prawns and fresh veggies.
20-Minute Honey Garlic Prawns
Prep 18 mins, Cook 3 mins
The easiest dinner you’ll cook all week!
Spaghetti with Bacon and Prawns
Prep and cook 30 mins
With bacon and parmesan in the fridge, prawns in the freezer and pasta in the pantry you can make this easy, tasty store-cupboard dinner any night of the week.
King Prawn & Scallop Stir-Fry
Prep 25 mins, Cook 5 mins
Quick and easy Asian stir fry packed with flavour.
Prawn Zucchini and Lemon Orecchiette
Prep 12 mins, Cook 5 mins
Ready in 20 minutes!
Greek Prawn and Bread Salad with Fried Feta
Prep 20 mins, Cook 19 mins
Next level delicious.
Prawn Pad Thai
Prep 10 mins, Cook 6 mins
Prawn Pad Thai has never been more tempting now that you can make it yourself.
Prawn And Cashew Stir-Fry
Prep 10 mins, Cook 7 mins
This simple mid-week meal is sure to impress!
Salt and Pepper Prawn Skewers
Prep 25 mins, Cook 6 mins
These will be a hit at your next barbecue.
Prawn Laksa
Prep 15 mins, Cook 4 mins
Spice up your life!
Chilli Prawn and Pea Risotto
Prep 45 mins, Cook 33 mins
Simply bellissimo.
Ricotta & Prawn Cannoli Salati
Prep 1 hour 30 mins, Cook 2 hours
Courtesy of Simone and Viviana from My Kitchen Rules.
Thai Fish and Prawn Cakes with Asian Salad
Prep 35 mins, Cook 10 mins
A delicious Thai meal made in the comfort of your own home.
Crispy Wonton Crackers with Chimichurri Prawns
Prep 20 mins, Cook 30 mins
The chimichurri is to die for!
Barbecued Prawns with Romesco
Prep 17 mins, Cook 8 mins
Simple, yet amazing.
Keralan-Style Bouillabaisse
From MasterChef’s Sarah Todd.
This recipe is not for the faint-hearted, but worth a look!
Pork and Prawn Pot Sticker Dumplings
Prep 40 mins, Cook 16 mins
Bite-sized bits of flavour.
Singapore Noodles with Prawns
Prep and cook 28 mins
Your family will thank you.