From juicy garlic prawns to vibrant pasta bowls and zingy salads, prawns are one of the most irresistible ingredients in the kitchen.

Whether you’re whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or entertaining friends with a flavour-packed feast, these recipes show off just how versatile prawns can be – pairing beautifully with bold spices, fresh herbs, citrus and more.

Our Aussie prawns are some of the best in the world, bringing sweet, ocean-fresh flavour to every dish, but the great news is that most of these dishes can also use frozen prawns, which can be cheaper and more readily available than fresh prawns.

This prawn recipe collection offers plenty of tasty inspiration for every occasion.

Our Best Prawn Recipes

