Healthy, easy and delicious! Our best prawn recipes for all occasions

Make the most of tasty, succulent prawns.
Plate of prawn linguine garnished with parmesan, served with lemon wedges and herbs.

From juicy garlic prawns to vibrant pasta bowls and zingy salads, prawns are one of the most irresistible ingredients in the kitchen.

Whether you’re whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or entertaining friends with a flavour-packed feast, these recipes show off just how versatile prawns can be – pairing beautifully with bold spices, fresh herbs, citrus and more.

Our Aussie prawns are some of the best in the world, bringing sweet, ocean-fresh flavour to every dish, but the great news is that most of these dishes can also use frozen prawns, which can be cheaper and more readily available than fresh prawns.

This prawn recipe collection offers plenty of tasty inspiration for every occasion.

Our Best Prawn Recipes

prawns-and-chorizo-with-piri-piri
20-minute Prawns and Chorizo with Piri Piri Sauce

Prep 5 mins, Cook 15 mins

A super quick recipe!

prawn-haloymi-watermelon-salad
Air Fryer Prawn Halloumi and Watermelon Salad

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

The perfect summer salad.

Prawn-mousse-with -cucumber-and-caviar
Prawn Mousse with Cucumber and Caviar

Prep and cook 15 mins

The ultimate in decadent starters, just blitz everything together for this ultra-smooth mousse and crown with cucumber and caviar.

Prawn-Skewers-with-Coriander-and-Lime-Butter
Prawn Skewers with Coriander and Lime Butter

Prep 35 mins, Cook 10 mins

Ideal for a barbecue.

Prawn-lime-and-chilli-pasta
Prawn, Lime and Chilli Pasta

Prep and cook 22 mins

The whole family will love this quick pasta dish that pairs prawns with zesty lime and chilli.

spicy-portugese-prawn-chorizo-salad
Spicy Portuguese Prawn and Chorizo Salad

Prep and cook 30 mins

With a creamy, lemon dressing.

chilli-garlic-prawn-tomato-linguine
Chilli Garlic Prawn and Tomato Linguine

Prep 15 mins, Cook 15 mins

Packed with flavour, this delicious pasta will be a new favourite…

Creamy-linguine-with-prawns
Creamy Linguine with Prawns

Prep 5 mins, Cook 12 mins

This tasty pasta dish is a special supper for two.

asian-prawn-salad-lime-chilli-dressing
Asian Prawn Salad with Lime and Chilli Dressing

Prep and cook 15 mins

Refreshing and fragrant, you can’t beat limes for adding instant zing to sweet and savoury dishes.

no-fuss-greek-prawn-feta-pasta
No-Fuss Greek Prawn and Feta Pasta

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

You won’t believe how easy this super yummy pasta is!

chilli-lime-prawn-cashew-stiryfry
Chilli Lime Prawn and Cashew Stir-Fry

Prep and cook 20 mins

The combo of kecap manis (an Indonesian sweet soy sauce), lime juice and rice wine vinegar gives this quick, fresh meal a sticky, zingy hit.

Mediterranean-prawns
Mediterranean Prawns

Prep and cook 10 mins

Taste the flavours of the Mediterranean sea with this fresh prawn and vegetable dish.

Garlic-Prawn-Linguine
Garlic Prawn Linguine

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

Look no further than this insanely tasty linguine!

Prawn and potato salad
Prawn and Potato Salad

Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins

Simply cook potato and carrots, then toss with mayo and crème fraîche to create the bed for this fab prawn and crab dish.

garlic-prawns-asaparagus-risotto
Garlic Prawns and Asparagus Risotto

Prep and cook 45 mins

When prawn meets risotto taste buds are delighted.

one-pan=prawn-fajita
One-Pan Prawn Fajitas

Prep and cook 20 mins

Have a Mexican night at home with this brilliant one-pan fajitas recipe.

vietnamese-prawn-dumpling-soup
20-Minute Vietnamese Prawn Dumpling Soup

Prep 10 mins, Cook 10 mins

Beat the winter cold with this super yum, super easy soup!

Roasted-vegetable-and-prawn-pasta
Roasted Vegetable and Prawn Pasta

Prep and cook 45 mins

There are many great reasons to adopt a Mediterranean diet, and the biggest one is taste! It promotes the use of fresh, flavoursome ingredients – and it’s perfect for people with diabetes.

Prawn-saganaki
Prawn Saganaki

Prep and cook 47 mins

A delicious prawn dish in a tomato & white wine sauce, with chilli, garlic & creamy feta cheese.

prawn-leek-lemon-risotto
Super Easy Prawn, Leek and Lemon Risotto

Prep 5 mins, Cook 30 mins

Made using a rice cooker, this delicious seafood dinner couldn’t be any easier!

Marinated-chilli-and-lime-prawns
Marinated Chilli and Lime Prawns

Prep 1 hour, 10 mins

Seafood salads don’t come any easier than this. And no cooking required!

Prawn, Coconut and Mango Salad
Prawn, Coconut and Mango Salad

Prep 40 mins

It’s SO easy!

prawn-chow-mein
Prawn Chow Mein

Prep and cook 30 mins

Chow down on this tasty chow mein, loaded with yummy prawns and fresh veggies.

honey-garlic-prawns
20-Minute Honey Garlic Prawns

Prep 18 mins, Cook 3 mins

The easiest dinner you’ll cook all week!

spaghetti-with-bacon-prawns
Spaghetti with Bacon and Prawns

Prep and cook 30 mins

With bacon and parmesan in the fridge, prawns in the freezer and pasta in the pantry you can make this easy, tasty store-cupboard dinner any night of the week.

king-prawn-scallop-stiryfrry
King Prawn & Scallop Stir-Fry

Prep 25 mins, Cook 5 mins

Quick and easy Asian stir fry packed with flavour. 

Prawn-Zucchini-and-Lemon-Orecchiette
Prawn Zucchini and Lemon Orecchiette

Prep 12 mins, Cook 5 mins

Ready in 20 minutes!

Greek-Prawn-and-Bread-Salad
Greek Prawn and Bread Salad with Fried Feta

Prep 20 mins, Cook 19 mins

Next level delicious.

prawn-pad-thai
Prawn Pad Thai

Prep 10 mins, Cook 6 mins

Prawn Pad Thai has never been more tempting now that you can make it yourself.

prawn-cashew-stiry-fry
Prawn And Cashew Stir-Fry

Prep 10 mins, Cook 7 mins

This simple mid-week meal is sure to impress!

salt-pepper-prawn
Salt and Pepper Prawn Skewers

Prep 25 mins, Cook 6 mins

These will be a hit at your next barbecue.

prawn-laksa
Prawn Laksa

Prep 15 mins, Cook 4 mins

Spice up your life!

Chilli Prawn and Pea Risotto
Chilli Prawn and Pea Risotto

Prep 45 mins, Cook 33 mins

Simply bellissimo.

Ricotta & Prawn Cannoli Salati
Ricotta & Prawn Cannoli Salati

Prep 1 hour 30 mins, Cook 2 hours

Courtesy of Simone and Viviana from My Kitchen Rules.

Thai Fish and Prawn Cakes with Asian Salad
Thai Fish and Prawn Cakes with Asian Salad

Prep 35 mins, Cook 10 mins

A delicious Thai meal made in the comfort of your own home.

Crispy Wonton Crackers with Chimichurri Prawns
Crispy Wonton Crackers with Chimichurri Prawns

Prep 20 mins, Cook 30 mins

The chimichurri is to die for!

Barbecued Prawns with Romesco
Barbecued Prawns with Romesco

Prep 17 mins, Cook 8 mins

Simple, yet amazing.

Keralan-Style Bouillabaisse
Keralan-Style Bouillabaisse

From MasterChef’s Sarah Todd.

This recipe is not for the faint-hearted, but worth a look!

Pork and Prawn Pot Sticker Dumplings
Pork and Prawn Pot Sticker Dumplings

Prep 40 mins, Cook 16 mins

Bite-sized bits of flavour.

Singapore Noodles with Prawns
Singapore Noodles with Prawns

Prep and cook 28 mins

Your family will thank you.

