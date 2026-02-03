EXCLUSIVE: MAFS groom Luke “set up to fail” by producers over THAT ring drama

It was meant to be the most magical moment of their lives, but behind the scenes, Luke Fourniotis and Mel Akbayir’s wedding on Married At First Sight was anything but.

Advertisement

Viewers watched Mel, 28, and Luke’s wedding day turn into chaos after the bride was left standing at the altar alone when her groom-to-be forgot the rings, forcing him to turn back.

However, New Idea understands that it wasn’t just bad luck that led to the shocking twist, but a disaster waiting to happen, with producers accused of quietly letting everything unravel.

“From the start, it felt like Luke was being set up to fail,” a source close to the couple reveals. “Nothing went right, and there were big questions about who was really responsible.”

While the wedding scene played out as a jaw-dropping TV moment, insiders say that Mel had already been feeling let down long before she walked down the aisle.

Advertisement

Mel was left waiting at the altar when groom Luke forgot the rings on MAFS 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“She was nervous, emotional and already worried things weren’t going to work,” the insider explains. “So when she realised her groom wasn’t there, it crushed her.”

As for the wedding rings? Question marks have been left over, whose responsibility it really was to pick up the all-important boxes on the day.

“The responsibility of where the rings were felt like it was in production’s hands,” says the source. “Luke genuinely believed everything was organised. When they went missing, it created total chaos.”

Advertisement

Luke was said to have felt “set up” in the moment, with friends and family feeling like the damage had already been done before he’d even got the chance to say his vows.

“And then on top of that, Mel had built this picture in her head of what her groom would look like,” the insider reveals.

According to those close to Luke, he was devastated by how the day unfolded.

Advertisement

“He would never forget something as important as wedding rings in real life,” says the source. “But this wasn’t a normal wedding. There’s a grey area when it’s a TV production, and Luke trusted things were being handled.”

To this day, Luke reportedly believes the situation could have been avoided.

However, New Idea understands that Luke felt “set up” by producers. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“He honestly feels the disaster was allowed to happen for drama,” the insider adds.

Advertisement

“Both Luke and Mel have been desperate for clarity about what actually went wrong. There are still so many unanswered questions.”

New Idea understands that their wedding woes will quickly spill into their relationship, creating ongoing problems for the newlyweds.

“That disaster set the tone for everything,” says the source. “Trust issues, hurt feelings and big emotional conversations all come back to that moment.”

But it’s not all bad news, with insiders predicting that Luke will become a firm fan favourite with Australian viewers this year.

Advertisement

“He’s incredibly genuine, sweet and open-hearted,” the source says. “His intention was always to find a wife. That’s why he signed up.”