Married At First Sight groom Grayson’s secret links to past contestants revealed

Married At First Sight groom Grayson McIvor might be a new face on the 2026 cast, but he already has links to the show!

The 34-year-old made his MAFS debut on Monday, February 2, entering the dinner party with his fellow grooms before his wedding day.

But he revealed that it isn’t his first experience with the show, as one of his best friends is a very recognisable former contestant!

“I’m excited, fully pumped, I’m ready to dive into it. I had a mate of mine, he was on this, here. He’s now married to her with a child,” he revealed.

It then emerged that Johnny’s close friend is none other than Johnny Balbuziente, who found love with Kerry Knight on MAFS‘ eighth season in 2021.

MAFS groom Grayson McIvor has links to past contestants. (Credit: Instagram)

Johnny and Kerry proved that love from MAFS can last and remain one of the few couples still together.

After saying “I do” at first sight on TV, the couple tied the knot for real in January 2023.

They then welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Chloe Rossi, in June 2024.

Grayson, from Queensland, admitted that their love story is what inspired him to come on the show himself in the hopes of finding a wife.

“One of my best mates, Johnny, came on the show five years ago, and quickly found an epic connection with this woman. Watching Johnny fall in love with Kerry was wild,” he shared.

“I’m so happy for him, which brings me here today. I’m here to fall in love as Johnny and Kerry did, I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the groom.

Grayson is friends with Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Married At First Sight groom Grayson McIvor?

Grayson dreamed of becoming an AFL player, but injuries sadly meant his dream couldn’t come true.

Instead, he has carved out a successful career as the director of a recruitment agency.

He always strives to be the best version of himself and dreams of starting a family of his own.

He describes himself as fiercely loyal and hopes to meet someone who has the same goals as him.

As for what he’s looking for in a bride?

Grayson is hoping to find love like theirs on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

He wants a natural woman who is warm, adventurous, optimistic and comfortable in her own skin.

