We FINALLY know when Married at First Sight is airing in 2026!

After months of eager anticipation, we finally have a premiere date for Married at First Sight Australia in 2026.

Not only that, we already know the names of some of the hopeful brides and grooms, AND have confirmation which of the experts will be returning.

Find out everything we know below.

The 2025 season ended not long ago, and now we know who’s getting married in 2026! (Credit: Channel Nine)

When does MAFS 2026 air?

Channel Nine has revealed that the 2026 season will start on Monday, February 2, right after the Australian Open.

Season 13 will include new twists, including a new challenge called Revelations Week.

Final Test Week will also return to push and test couples to their limits.

Luckily for us, a spin-off series will also air weekly after the dinner parties. You can read more about that here.

Take a look at the latest teaser for the upcoming season below.

Who are the MAFS 2026 contestants?

While we won’t see the show until next year, the weddings have already been filmed.

According to the 2026 application for the show, participants were required to be available to film between July and November 2025.

Since then, lots of photos have been taken of brides and grooms meeting their TV spouses for the first time.

One of the participants is sports presenter Ankita Karungalekar, who was spotted getting married in Sydney to Micah Lomu.

Since these photos have been taken, however, the couple has been pulled from the show.

Melbourne-based real estate agent Daniel Hewitt is reportedly going to appear on the show.

The publication has also named Gia Fleur, Rebecca Zacharia, Steve Powell, Scott McCristal, and Gia Fleur.

A source told the Daily Mail that Gia does not care about what people think.

This couple was spotted filming their TV nuptials in Centennial Park on July 27. (Credit: Matrix)

“She’s bold, she’s brash, and she says whatever’s on her mind – which makes for absolutely iconic TV.”

Her partner, Scott, is also reportedly going to be entertaining to watch.

“They’re both huge personalities,” another source said.

“It’s explosive. There are blow-ups, big emotions, and some serious chemistry. Viewers are either going to love them or hate them – but no one will be able to look away.”

So far, couples have been photographed getting married in the heart of Sydney, on a beach, or at Centennial Park.

Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling, and John Aiken are due to return. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Which experts are returning to MAFS 2026?

At the 9Upfronts event in October, it was confirmed that Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken, and Mel Schilling would all be returning as relationship experts for the 2026 season of MAFS.

Speaking with the Daily Mail at the event, John said the brides were “empowered and outspoken”, with Alessandra adding that it was a “particularly feisty” group of women this season.

“What we wanted to do this year was get a bit of love back in there – and we’ve got it,” John continued.

“There are a few surprise love stories. Some of the ones we didn’t expect to make it actually did, and others who looked perfect on paper completely fell apart. That unpredictability is one of the secret sauces of the show.”

Mel then added that it was gearing up to be “amazing” and that she couldn’t wait for viewers to meet the participants of the relationship experiment.