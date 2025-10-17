EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Lucinda Light confirms if all the OG Travel Guides stars are returning

Lucinda Light is set to join the cast of Travel Guides 2026 in her hotly-awaited return to reality TV.

Advertisement

And she is not the only one, as the Channel Nine show has introduced six brand new teams to the cast in a major shake-up.

Lucinda will be travelling the globe alongside her Married At First Sight co-star, Andrea Thompson, while The Block‘s Eliza and Liberty are also joining the cast.

Love Island Australia‘s Callum Hole and Mitch Hibberd are also joining as newcomers, alongside country music stars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, and two other civilian teams.

Lucinda Light has set the record straight on if any Travel Guides teams have been axed. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

But the massive shake-up left longtime fans worried that some of the fan favourite Travel Guides stars would not be returning, but Lucinda has now set the record straight.

After the new cast was unveiled at Channel Nine’s 2026 Upfronts event, one fan took to Instagram to remark that they were thrilled the Fren family were coming back.

To which Lucinda delightedly replied: “Absolutely!!! Can confirm all OGs still on season. Fresh faces just pop into join ensemble cast each ep.”

Advertisement

Another quizzical fan also asked whether best mates, Kev, Teng, and Dorian, would be returning, and Lucinda confirmed they will only be missing for a few episodes.

‘Doing most of [the] season, just a couple of eps missing,” she dished.

She responded to one fan who was concerned Kev, Dorian and Teng might not return. (Credit: Instagram)

The Fren family had been hit by rumours that they might be leaving the program in favour of their own spin-off series.

Advertisement

However, the family – parents Mark and Cathy, and their adult children Jonathon and Victoria – set the record straight as they confirmed they’d be back.

“We’ve definitely seen the chatter about a potential spin-off, but there’s absolutely no truth to it,” Jono told New Idea exclusively.

“Travel Guides is such a brilliant show, with an incredible team behind it, and the Fren family feel so lucky to be part of something that has already won three Logies and is up for a fourth this year.

The Fren family had also been hit by speculation they wouldn’t be on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

“Nothing could top the Travel Guides experience, and we’re not looking to do any other travel shows or spin-offs. We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides.”

Kevin and Janetta were also hit by axing rumours after Channel Nine put out a casting call for the 2026 series.

But Janetta then reassured fans that they had no plans to leave the series, denying the speculation on social media.