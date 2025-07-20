EXCLUSIVE: The Fren family FINALLY set the record straight about the Travel Guides spin-off

They’ve had a starring role on Channel Nine’s Travel Guides since it first aired eight years ago years, and continue to play an integral role in the show’s ongoing popularity.

Advertisement

Now, New Idea is pleased to report that the Fren family have no imminent plans to pack their backs and fly off to solo stardom!

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Channel Nine were possibly looking to shake up the Travel Guides cast by green-lighting a spin-off series that would focus solely on the Fren family – parents Mark and Cathy, and their adult children Jonathon and Victoria.

The fact that Nine announced that they were recruiting new cast members just days after the spin-off whispers began seemed to suggest it was happening.

According to TV insiders at the time, one possible concept for the spin-off show was a ‘Frens Take On’ format, which would see the tight-knit family – who hail from Newcastle, NSW – tackling everything from home renovations to navigating local adventures.

Advertisement

The Fren family sure have come a long way since Season 1 of Travel Guides in 2017. (Credit: Social media/Channel Nine )

Jono confirms: ‘We’re very grateful’

Now, Jono has broken his silence on the spin-off speculation, telling New Idea that there is “no truth” to the talk that he and his family are giving up their spots in the Travel Guides cast.

“We’ve definitely seen the chatter about a potential spin-off but there’s absolutely no truth to it,” Jono tells New Idea exclusively.

“Travel Guides is such a brilliant show, with an incredible team behind it, and the Fren family feel so lucky to be part of something that has already won three Logies and is up for a fourth this year.

Advertisement

“Nothing could top the Travel Guides experience, and we’re not looking to do any other travel shows or spin-offs. We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides.”

Jono’s comments come after his wife, Danielle, made her first appearance on Travel Guides, where she filled in for Victoria on the trip to Japan. Her inclusion had many fans wondering if it was possibly the first step in her becoming a permanent part of the Travel Guides cast.

As word of the possible spin-off spread, Travel Guides fans began pitching their own concepts. One viewer suggested that the spin-off should follow Jono and Victoria and their respective spouses – Danielle and Victoria’s husband Nathan.

Advertisement

However, Danielle stressed to New Idea that she was “one and done” when it came to her joining the Travel Guides cast, and confirmed she has no desire to become a reality TV star like her husband.

Fans want a spin-off featuring Jono and Victoria and their spouses, Danielle and Nathan! (Credit: Instagram)

Looking to the future

That being said, Cathy and Victoria previously told TV Week that they would love to see a special episode of Travel Guides that did include both Danielle and Nathan.

“That would be awesome,” Victoria said.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Cathy revealed that she, Mark and their children have a “pact” that they’ll only continue doing Travel Guides if everyone agrees to it.

“We have that discussion every year,” she told the publication. “But while everyone’s still happy and wants to do it, then we’ll keep on doing it.”