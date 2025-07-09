Two Travel Guides stars have set the record straight about a rumour they get asked about “all the time”.

Besties Bri and Karly, who initially met on Beauty and the Geek, joined the show in 2024, and have bonded with the other cast mates.

Specifically, they were often asked about their connections with mates Dorian, Kev and Teng.

“We’re all roughly the same age and they’re like brothers to us,” Karly told 9 Entertainment. “There’s no intimate or romantic connections there.

“Although we get the messages all the time asking us if there is, but no, the boys are beautiful.”

Karly and Bri are addressing dating rumours that involve other Travel Guides stars. (Credit: Instagram)

When they joined the show, the duo said the guys showed them “the ropes”, and they “have so much love for them”.

This isn’t the first time that they’ve had to address dating rumours – some fans have also speculated about Karly and Bri being in a relationship!

However, they addressed this in February 2025, when Karly posted a photo with her partner, Jett Clements, at a wedding.

“In your lover gal era & I’m here for it Bub beaming for my babe 😍🔥❤️ now we can stop getting accused of the accusations 😂,” Bri joked at the time.

Karly then joked: “Hahaha we will still get accusations sis, my wife for life ❤❤”.

The best friends also spoke to 9 Entertainment about their bonds with the other cast members.

Karly and Bri acknowledged the Travel Guides dating rumours involving Kev, Dorian and Teng. (Credit: Instagram)

Karly said Victoria Fren was the first to reach out to them when they joined the show.

Since then, they said they “gained a sister on the road”.

“We have a little sisterhood going, we’re like sisters,” Bri said.

The pair have bonded with the Fren family as a whole, and consider parents Mark and Cath as their “mum and dad”.

“We’ve kind of just joined their family and poor Jono’s got three sisters now,” Karly said. “It’s funny how it all works out.”