After spending countless hours in transit at airports around the world over the past eight years, Travel Guides’ couple Kevin and Janetta know a thing or two about passing time at airports or in the air!

“There’s been plenty of opportunity to read over the last eight years while filming Travel Guides,” Kevin tells New Idea. “From airport delays to cancelled flights and long filming schedules with hours spent waiting around, you definitely need something handy to pass the time.”

“An e-reader and a cryptic crossword book have become essentials in our hand luggage too,” adds Janetta.

But what books have stood the test of travel? Well, from shocking murders to historical fictions, Kevin and Janetta share their absolute favourite books to read on holiday.

Travel Guides‘ Kevin and Janetta recommend these top 6 books

05 Hotel On the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford $28.25 (paperback) at Amazon Published in 2009, this novel follows two parallel storylines, focusing on protagonist Henry Lee’s experiences during WW2 as a 12-year-old, and then 40 years later when he is a widower with a son.



“This one chronicles the lives and pressures of Japanese and Chinese residents living in America during the Second World War,” Janetta says. “It’s fascinating stuff!”

06 The Last Australian Childhood by Kevin Moloney Add to wish list on Amazon Our very our Travel Guides star, Kevin, published an autobiography in 2017– recounting what it was really like to grow up in the suburbs of Melbourne in the sixties. “What,” Kevin jokes. “Of course it’s a good read!”

