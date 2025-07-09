  •  
Travel Guides’ Kevin & Janetta confess their top ‘must read’ books when on the road

The travel gurus are also bookworms!
Travel Guides Kevin and Janetta
After spending countless hours in transit at airports around the world over the past eight years, Travel Guides’ couple Kevin and Janetta know a thing or two about passing time at airports or in the air!

“There’s been plenty of opportunity to read over the last eight years while filming Travel Guides,” Kevin tells New Idea. “From airport delays to cancelled flights and long filming schedules with hours spent waiting around, you definitely need something handy to pass the time.”

“An e-reader and a cryptic crossword book have become essentials in our hand luggage too,” adds Janetta.

But what books have stood the test of travel? Well, from shocking murders to historical fictions, Kevin and Janetta share their absolute favourite books to read on holiday.

Travel Guides‘ Kevin and Janetta recommend these top 6 books

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt

01

Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt

$19.25 (paperback) at Amazon

First published in 1994, this instant global best-seller is set in Savannah, Georgia and is loosely based on a case about an antiques dealer on trial for murder.

“I first Iistened to it as a talking book on a road trip once then ended up visiting Savannah twice and made an effort to seek out all the sites in the book,” Kevin says. “It’s such a rich story. I picked up a signed copy while we were in Savanna too.”

Shop now
People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks

02

People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks

$21.24 (down from $24.99) at QBD

This historical fiction novel by the incredible Australian icon Geraldine Brooks shares the stories of people who have come into contact with an ancient manuscript over the centuries.

“A fascinating story about book restoration but with an underlying theme that shed a greater insight into the Jewish religion via an ancient manuscript called the Sarajevo Haggadah,” Janetta says. “The deeper I got into the book the more absorbed I become.”

Shop now
No Comebacks by Frederick Forsyth

03

No Comebacks by Frederick Forsyth

$23.00 (paperback) at Amazon

First released in 1982, this book by Frederick Forsyth is a collection of ten short crime stories, each concluding with a surprising twist that’ll leave you gasping.

“I love a good thriller, and this one is a ripper,” Kevin says. “It’s an easy read that’s perfect for travel. I call it an aeroplane read.”

Shop Now
A gentleman in Moscow by Amor Tows

04

A gentleman in Moscow by Amor Tows

$14.00 (paperback) at Amazon

In this historical fiction read, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a hotel where he resides for the next three decades during a tumultuous time.

“This gave me an incredible insight into Russian life and how the aristocracy lived after the Bolshevik revolution,” Janetta says. “I read it while travelling across Spain in a coach, while filming Travel Guides.”

Shop Now
Hotel On the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford

05

Hotel On the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford

$28.25 (paperback) at Amazon

Published in 2009, this novel follows two parallel storylines, focusing on protagonist Henry Lee’s experiences during WW2 as a 12-year-old, and then 40 years later when he is a widower with a son.

“This one chronicles the lives and pressures of Japanese and Chinese residents living in America during the Second World War,” Janetta says. “It’s fascinating stuff!”

Shop Now
The Last Australian Childhood by Kevin Moloney

06

The Last Australian Childhood by Kevin Moloney

Add to wish list on Amazon

Our very our Travel Guides star, Kevin, published an autobiography in 2017– recounting what it was really like to grow up in the suburbs of Melbourne in the sixties.

“What,” Kevin jokes. “Of course it’s a good read!”

Shop Now
