Reese Witherspoon may be one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, but she’s also a bookworm with impeccable taste in books. Putting that passion into focus, Reese’s Book Club was born!
Founded in 2017, the Legally Blonde icon has been sharing her book of the month ever since, building a cult-like following due to her fantastic selection of reads centred around female characters and championing female authors.
To save you the trouble of going through many years’ worth of picks, we’ve selected the top 12 books approved by Reese and her global fan club!
Our top 12 Reese Witherspoon-approved books
01
How To End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang
$17.67 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
What could be worse than seeing an ex-flame thirteen years after they’ve broken your heart? Well, for bestselling author Helen Zhang, having them be the screenwriter you’re forced to work with on your book’s new TV adaptation could be potentially problematic.
02
Follow a mother’s pursuit to reunite with her estranged children on the lottery holiday of a lifetime. From sunbathing to unearthing long-buried secrets, will this opportunity prove to be the lucky recipe for success?
03
Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
$12.00 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
Rumoured to be loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, this story follows along as the fictional Daisy Jones & The Six suffer the curse that nearly all legendary groups do. From lovers and brothers to rivals, watch the epic rise and tragic fall of a 70’s band lost to their own ambitions and heartbreaks.
04
One Day In December by Josie Silver
$19.54 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
Imagine experiencing love at first sight, only to properly meet the one a year later … introduced as your best friend’s new boyfriend. This is a story spanning a decade of love, fierce friendship, and deep, heart-aching sacrifices.
05
Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
$14.00 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
With over 12 million copies sold worldwide and a stellar film adaptation to boot, there’s no denying the true power of a good book such as Where The Crawdads Sing. Follow along as Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl, disputes a criminal charge for a murder the townspeople are convinced she committed. This is a story about self-determination, love, belonging, and above all – survival.
06
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
$14.00 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
Eleanor is a simple girl living a simple life – she’s happy with the way things are, and definitely not upset about being alone. But everything suddenly changes when one act of kindness breaks down the walls Eleanor has spent her whole life building.
07
You Think It, I’ll Say It by Curtis Sittenfeld
$17.70 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
A collection of short stories, Curtis says what we all think in the safety of our minds. From false assumptions to deadpan remarks and double standards, this boo feels like an expose on society at its most vulnerable – when we think we’re alone.
08
This is a discussion about family, the relationships that build a legacy, and the pressure that follows. Marilyn and David have been happily in love and married for over 40 years, but it’s their four daughters who cause concern. Each dealing with their own woes and sorrows, how could they ever find a love as lucky as their parents?
09
Maybe Next Time by Cesca Major
$38.91 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
If you liked Groundhog Day, you’ll love this novel by Cesca Major! Stuck in a time-loop where she forgets her marriage anniversary and her husband dies, busy bee Emma desperately tries to turn back the clock and change the fate of her family.
10
Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
$14.99 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
In high school everyone thought best friends Shiloh and Cary would end up together. After fourteen years of no talking, and a chance encounter in their hometown, could that still be on the cards for these two?
11
The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
$12.00 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
This is a story about missing words stolen by a little girl named Esme. The daughter of a lexicographer working on the first Oxford English Dictionary, Esme soon learns that some words are more important than others, and that words associated with women often go unrecorded. Collecting her stolen words over the years, she then creates the Dictionary of Lost Words.
12
Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang
$21.80 (paperback) at amazon.com.au
An instant global sensation, Rebecca’s story follows protagonist June Hayward as she steals the manuscript and identity of her suddenly deceased rival, Athena Liu. One epic lie spiralling out of control, will Jane be able to keep her stolen success? Or will someone expose her for the fraud she’s become at the price of fame?