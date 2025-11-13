The 12 best romance books that’ll sweep you off your feet

Are you looking for love?

Whether you’re searching in the real world or in a comforting rom-com, we’ve got just the thing to spark some inspiration!

From romance books based in the Regency era, to faeries and vampires, and even some spicy stories, this guide has got it all.

Simply sit back, enjoy the ride, and lose yourself in the joy of falling in love (with a book).

Whether your heart craves classic love tales or enemies-to-lovers, we’ve rounded up the best of the best.

Scroll down to find the top 12 romance books you HAVE to get your hands on … and a couple of honourable mentions – for when you need more!

The best romance books to read in 2025