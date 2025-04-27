Whether on purpose or by accident, we’ve all come across an especially spicy book that’s had our brows raised. As erotica becomes more openly expressed through art, literature, film, and society, it’s only natural that it piques our interest! But with all the erotic fiction online and the rise of ‘BookTok’, why is reading about sex so powerful for our own sex lives?

Adult brand LoveHoney’s sexologist Christine Rafe, has come bearing forbidden fruit (the stats we’re dying to know) with the help of a recent in-house study.

To no one’s surprise, Millennials and Gen Z are leading the way for most smut readers, but don’t let that fool you – Baby Boomers aren’t so far behind. In fact, from the 42% of Aussie men who confessed they’d read a smut book before, Baby Boomer males made up a majority of this tally. Christine says this news is surprising in the best way!

“The fact that older Aussie men are engaging with smut may suggest a shift in how men are accessing intimacy and pleasure, and their curiosity to explore sex that is outside of the traditional linear ‘script’ which has a focus on penetration and ejaculation,” she added.

The value of erotic fiction stems from its ability to help people connect with their sense of sexuality. It offers a safe and private space to explore fantasies, desires, and scenarios that may not come up in regular life, but you might be intrigued by. According to Christine, smut allows readers to tune in to what turns them on, often creating opportunities to discover new things about themselves!

Erotic fiction could be your key to a more sensual self. (Credit: Getty)

Erotic fiction as self-empowerment

Almost half of Aussie smut readers admit they’ve masturbated to spicy books, according to LoveHoney’s research, while a third have taken it a step further and purchased a sex toy soon after reading one.

“Erotic fiction often sparks curiosity, and it can help people unravel the ‘taboo’ of sex, which then opens people up to all different types of exploration, including toys,” Christine says.

“When someone is mentally engaged and aroused, they may feel more inclined to explore that physically, whether through solo play or with a partner. This is known as responsive desire, and we know that when someone is already feeling slightly aroused, their openness for further exploration and pleasure increases exponentially.”

For many, she adds, reading erotic fiction becomes a gateway to prioritising their own pleasure. Conversations about pleasure, consent, and sexual wellness are quickly becoming more mainstream, with the help of literature and social media, which normalises sexual language.

Reading erotic fiction is just another step to practicing sexual self-care, Christine explains, and it should be treated as such.

“Just like we embrace wellness routines for our mental and physical health, we can honour our erotic selves too,” she says.

“There’s been a belief for quite some time that if you enjoy erotic books, this is something to be embarrassed about, but smut isn’t just ‘naughty’ reading, it can be liberating, affirming, and deeply validating.”

If you’re curious about smut literature and looking to indulge but aren’t quite sure where to start, then don’t stress! Christine recommends starting with a romance novel that leans more towards sensual than explicit. Perhaps a slow-burn romance, or stories with emotional depth and well-developed characters.

