Married At First Sight spin-off CONFIRMED for 2026

Married At First Sight has confirmed an exciting new spin-off that will bring viewers even more drama.

The Channel Nine show will be launching a brand new program, called MAFS: After The Dinner Party, alongside the 2026 series.

Streaming exclusively on Stan, it will be diehard MAFS fans’ one-stop destination for all of the drama after the infamous dinner parties.

The tension will no longer end at the dinner table, as all of the weekly chaos will be dissected in the episodes, directly after each party.

According to a press release, the show will give fans “immediate participant interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, expert analysis, and fan commentary”.

Married At First Sight has confirmed it is getting a spin-off show in 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Nine’s Managing Director, Streaming and Broadcast, Amanda Laing, said: “This series will be the ultimate post-dinner debrief, offering our subscribers an exclusive, unfiltered, and unmissable companion that extends the MAFS experience in a way that has never been done before. You won’t want to miss it.”

Endemol Shine Australia’s Director of Content, Tara McWilliams, added: “This is the ultimate front-row seat to Australia’s biggest social experiment.”

MAFS will return for its long-awaited 13th season in 2026, with a whole new cast of singletons set to say “I do” at the altar.

Nine has promised to bring “even more love, romance, passion, and drama” this time around as the couples once again brave the ultimate social experiment.

Experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla will all be returning once again to play matchmaker and guide the singles through the testing process.

Streaming on Stan, the show will be called MAFS: After The Dinner Party. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While the series will not air until early 2026, some of the cast have already been leaked as they have been spotted filming around Australia.

Filming for the weddings has already taken place, and many photographs have been circulating of the couples meeting for the very first time.

According to The Daily Mail, Melbourne-based real estate agent Daniel Hewitt will be one of the singletons said to say “I do” at the altar.

The publication has also named Gia Fleur, Rebecca Zacharia, Steve Powell, Scott McCristal, and Gia Fleur among the participants.

However, there has also been an early drama after one couple was allegedly axed from filming.

Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar will reportedly no longer appear on the show after being removed from the Channel Nine show after damning allegations circulated on TikTok about Micah.

All of the weekly dinner party chaos will be dissected in the episodes, giving viewers even more drama. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Producers allegedly asked the couple to leave before the first dinner party and told other castmates not to mention them during filming.

Following their alleged removal, Micah and Ankita, who remain close friends, claimed that Channel Nine used Micah’s mental health as a “scapegoat” to remove them.

Finance broker Micah told the Daily Mail that the scandal began when a woman had made an allegation regarding his past online, but had never provided any proof.

Micah claimed he begged producers to refer the allegations to the police so he could clear his name.