“They could be brothers!” My Kitchen Rules fans’ shock over Michael’s unlikely MAFS lookalike

My Kitchen Rules fans were left in hysterics after noticing some striking similarities between Michael Edelberg and one Married At First Sight star.

Advertisement

After watching the Channel Seven show, viewers took to Facebook to claim that self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael is the spitting image of none other than 2025 MAFS groom, Ryan Donnelly.

They went as far as to claim the two reality TV stars could be “brothers” as they remarked on the unlikely crossover.

The comparisons emerged when Ryan shared a series of photographs with his MAFS co-star Carina Mirabile, with fans then noticing the uncanny resemblance.

“Isn’t that the so called Meat Master in MKR???” one questioned.

Advertisement

My Kitchen Rules fans are convinced they’ve found “Meat Master” Michael’s lookalike.

While another commented, “They look so much alike. They could be brothers,” and a third said, “Doppelganger”.

“Looks like him doesn’t he!! I thought it was him too!!” a fourth exclaimed.

And another added, “That was my thought too.”

Advertisement

Michael has been causing a stir on Channel Seven’s My Kitchen Rules with his strong opinions and clashes with his rivals.

Meanwhile, Ryan rose to fame earlier this year on MAFS, where he was matched up with Jacqui Burfoot, before they split on the show.

He has now sparked romance rumours with his co-star, Carina, after they enjoyed a night out in Sydney together.

Advertisement

They claimed Michael could be “brothers” with Married At First Sight groom Ryan Donnelly.

Ryan raised eyebrows when he shared a photograph of himself with his arm tightly wrapped around Carina at the rooftop bar, Joji.

Fans were quick to speculate that something romantic was going on, taking to the comments to share their theories.

“You and Carina actually look cute together,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“She’s sweet, I like her,” another said.

While a third commented: “They actually look nice together, but I never liked her on TV.”

But Ryan was quick to defend Carina, responding: “Agreed haha, she’s a lovely person though won’t accept a bad word about her.”

The comparisons came when Ryan shared a photograph with his MAFS co-star Carina Mirabile. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Much to fans’ disappointment, Ryan went on to shut down the speculation that he and Carina are a couple.

When he was asked if they were a “thing”, he replied: “Nope, we’re not soz, you didn’t miss a thing.”

Carina matched up with Paul Antoine on MAFS, but the couple went their separate ways at Final Vows, and she is now believed to be single.

Advertisement