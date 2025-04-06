EXCLUSIVE: Why Carina would return to MAFS “in a heartbeat”

Carina didn’t get the happily ever after she dreamed of going into Married At First Sight – instead, she went through some real highs and shocking lows – but the bride isn’t giving up on true love yet.

Advertisement

In fact, she readily tells New Idea, she’d return to the show next year “in a heartbeat”.

“Just because my TV marriage to Paul didn’t work out doesn’t mean I don’t think the experiment works,” Carina tells us at the conclusion of our exclusive photo shoot.

“I would absolutely go through it all again – if it meant that I meet my match.”

Carina’s marriage to Paul didn’t work out – but could it be second time lucky for this bride? (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Carina, 31, wants to replicate her parents Tony and Carmel’s blissfully happy 47-year marriage.

“I know what I’m worth and I don’t want to settle for anything less,” she adds.

Carina is at pains to explain that, while she and Paul are “friends” (and that they’ll always want what’s best for each other), they broke off close contact almost as soon as the experiment ended at the end of last year.

“There were too many red flags [in our relationship]. I’ve come to learn that I need to trust my intuition, and put myself first if something isn’t right,” Carina explains.

Advertisement

“I know he’s experiencing a lot of backlash and deep down I have never believed he had any ill intention towards me – but I had to end it.”

She adds that watching the final vows episode, in which she scolded Paul for “losing” her before walking away from their relationship, was “traumatic and triggering”. But, she adds: “I’m proud that I stuck to my guns.”

Carina is ready to move on. (Credit: Photography: Phillip Castleton/New Idea. Hair: @jacobmullerhair Makeup: @makeupbyvinxnt)

An unexpected outcome of Carina’s new-found profile is the fact that many women have reached out to her, both on social media and in person, to share their stories about difficult relationships.

Advertisement

Carina and Paul famously worked through an incident on the show when Paul punched a wall – and went on a date with a standby bride.

“Suddenly becoming a sort of spokesperson around [these] issues was difficult because I’m not yet educated enough about the subject to speak out as any sort of expert,” Carina admits.

“But if it helps any women to talk to me about what they’ve been through … then I am so glad that, what was a negative time for me [in the experiment], has had a positive outcome.”

The fan favourite bride says despite the hardship she experienced during her time on the show, she would be open to returning for a second chance to find love in 2026. (Credit: Photography: Phillip Castleton/New Idea. Hair: @jacobmullerhair Makeup: @makeupbyvinxnt)

Advertisement

Carina recently left her hometown Perth to move to Sydney – she’s just in the process of flying her dog Cartier to join her! – but romance is off the table for now.

“I’m not on any dating apps,” she says with a laugh.

“Instead, I’m just focusing on myself and my business.”

Two years ago, Carina launched her sustainable activewear line Mirab.

Advertisement

She’s ready for her close-up! (Credit: Photography: Phillip Castleton/New Idea. Hair: @jacobmullerhair Makeup: @makeupbyvinxnt)

“It’s super, important to me,” she says of the range.

“I didn’t wear any of the pieces on MAFS because I didn’t go on the show just to promote my business, but I am very passionate about making it a success.”

Love may have eluded Carina on MAFS this time around, but she says, despite everything, she has no regrets about taking part.

Advertisement

“I’ve learned so much about myself,” she says.

“I’m stronger than I realised. I can’t wait for whatever’s next.”