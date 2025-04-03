15 things you forgot happened this season of MAFS

The show that has consumed our lives (in the best way possible) has sadly come to an end for another year.
As the first episode aired on January 27th – we think it’s time to take a trip down memory lane to refresh our memories and revisit all the most shocking moments from Married at First Sight in 2025.
Scroll on, drama awaits!
Lauren calling Jamie ‘boganic’
Will it make the Macquarie dictionary?
In the very first episode of this season, during the hens do, we’re graced with Lauren calling Jamie ‘boganic’ – a made-up word meant to describe someone with bogan characteristics.
And it wasn’t just a one-off. The term was used later on in the season by Lauren during the couples retreat – and it’s got us wondering how often Lauren uses it in real life (or – is it just for the show?!).
Ryan dropping Jacqui
You could say it was a sign of how their relationship was going to end
In this classic scene, Ryan the ‘Warrior’ dropped Jacqui during their first dance.
Luckily, no one was hurt – unless you’re Ryan’s ego.
He specifically requested production don’t include the scene in the show to protect “Jacqui’s” image…
Lauren’s sister Tamara
Causing absolute chaos on her sister’s wedding day
From the moment we met Tamara, I think we all knew that there would be some drama between her and her sister Lauren. They were bickering from the get-go!
She most certainly stole the limelight off the bride Lauren and groom Eliot at the reception – complaining to Lauren for not ordering her a pescatarian meal and telling her she ruined her mood.
“You haven’t listened to my dietary requirements as the bride’s sister. I find it very frustrating that she can’t just keep it together for the sake of me. It’s an important day. It makes me look bad, and I’m extremely upset,” she said.
And then, funnily enough, we never saw her on the show again…
Jacqui’s crying
We hope producers had a box of tissues on hand
Many of the other stars had their fair share of tears, no one seemed to have as many as Jacqui.
So much so, that fans started to question the legitimacy of her tears (or lack of)…
Jacqui bit back at the rumours to say that she wasn’t faking anything – and was in fact crying. And she’s using it to her advantage – now even selling videos of herself fake crying through her cameo account.
Eliot leaving Lauren she’s too old
Can anyone escape Eliot’s non-negotiables list?!
Eliot gave his first bride Lauren 48 hours of marriage before walking out.
He became well-known for his long list of things he doesn’t want in a woman (side note where’s the negotiables list, I’d like to see that one please).
After telling Lauren he had ideally wanted someone “under 25”, it became a running joke that Eliot left his bride as he considered Lauren “too old” for him (and we also can’t forget he thought she was materialistic and he wasn’t into that).
Self-proclaimed ‘nice guy’ Tim
Throwback to when he became Australia’s most disliked man for a couple of weeks…
Where do we start with this one…
It was apparent from the get-go that this lovely, down-to-earth, and genuine bride Katie deserved better… especially after Tim told producers that she was “totally not what I wanted” and then proceeded to treat her how one would treat roadkill.
I think we all experienced the same chill down our spine when we witnessed him recoiling from her hug during their photoshoot (and we can’t forget him rejecting her for a kiss – in front of everyone – while cutting the cake at their wedding).
Since the day they met, you could see that Katie was trying to get to know him and make things work – and the minimal effort on his end was heartbreaking.
The awkward massage Billy gives Sierah during intimacy week
I’m quite happy not to have to watch that scene again
I can’t imagine Intimacy Week being something most people would be comfortable with being filmed.
This time around expert Alessandra asks the brides to plan their dream date night catered to their desires.
When Sierah asks Billy for a massage, he is SO incredibly awkward about it that it is painfully hard to watch.
I can’t begin to imagine how the camera operators managed to contain their laughter… and I hope for his future partner that Billy has maybe to improve on that skill.
Adrian having a fit because he wasn’t included in a promo
Throwing his toys out of the cot
As a viewer, Adrian leaving Awhina mid-show because he wasn’t included in a show promo felt like a sign that this man was only in it for the air time…
Tony suddenly wants kids
Nice try mate…
In what he thought seemed like a last-minute *genius* plan to escape his marriage, Tony suddenly decides to tell Morena, his 57-year-old wife, that he wants kids…
Even though the couple were on thin ice, this threw a spanner in the works – even the experts had no idea he desired his own children.
The Sierah and Adrian cheating scandal
Nothing like a bit of footsies under the table
Whether it was tricky editing or something fishy going on, this scandal felt short-lived.
Even though both Sierah and Adrian denied there was any ‘cheating’ going on between them, they both admitted to opening up to each other – shocking their respective partners Awhina and Billy.
Veronica enjoying her time with Dave a bit too much
The partner-swap task left many viewers questioning the bond between these two
With Veronica seemingly very unhappy with her husband Eliot, being partnered up with heartthrob Dave must have felt like she won the lottery.
So much so, that these two caused a bit of a stir as viewers wonder if things would have been different if they were partnered up originally!
“When Dave and I have conversed, it’s effortless and the communication flows easily because he is present – There are some basic things too, like making eye contact with me and being attentive, Dave makes me feel connected and seen,” she said on the show.
Dave saying he doesn’t hate Jamie…??
Cue all our hearts breaking at once
Just when we thought things were going extra well with Jamie and Dave (aka she confesses that she’s in love with him), things seem to take a turn for the worse when he said he is yet to say it back.
Dave shuts off and seems to distance herself from Jamie – which ultimately confuses her and the audience – especially when he randomly says he doesn’t hate her?
“Oh, look, I don’t hate her guts, I don’t hate Jamie,” he says to producers in a piece to cam.
After an explosive dinner party accompanied by a lot of tears from Jamie, the couple managed to move past the situation – but we weren’t sure which way that was going to go!
Adrian’s sisters and best friend Jasmine
This scene was pretty awful to watch
Adrian’s sisters Elita and Nikola and best friend (at the time – word has it they aren’t friends anymore) Jasmine seemingly gang up on Awhina during friends and family week.
Fans couldn’t believe what they were watching – and accused Adrian’s group of ganging up on his bride as they grilled her on her relationship with Adrian.
As much as Awhina tried to stand up for herself, she was lucky to have her twin sister Cleo there to have her back.
The environment became too tense for Adrian’s family – and the three girls left mid-lunch with Adrian.
Filmed outside the restaurant, the girls continue on raging about Awhina and Cleo.
“You can’t polish a turd,” said Nikola.
“You can put a ribbon on a garbage bin, but it’s still trash,” responded Elita.
I’m fuming just thinking about it.
Jamie’s fallout with Rhi and Carina
Some friendships aren’t meant to be
During the couple’s retreat, tensions rose and cracks formed between friends Jamie, Carina, and Rhi.
Jamie felt like Carina and Rhi didn’t have back during a disagreement with Lauren.
Although Rhi and Jamie made up after this and continue to talk to this day, the friendship with Carina is strained.
Jacqui says Ryan is a chair – and a carpet
Just some more classic lines from Jacqui
Jacqui loves a good metaphor!
“Maybe he’s [Ryan] just a chair and I was trying to get him to be a door. Maybe the chair just needs comforting right now.”