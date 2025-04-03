15 things you forgot happened this season of MAFS

From the moment we met Tamara, I think we all knew that there would be some drama between her and her sister Lauren. They were bickering from the get-go!

She most certainly stole the limelight off the bride Lauren and groom Eliot at the reception – complaining to Lauren for not ordering her a pescatarian meal and telling her she ruined her mood.

“You haven’t listened to my dietary requirements as the bride’s sister. I find it very frustrating that she can’t just keep it together for the sake of me. It’s an important day. It makes me look bad, and I’m extremely upset,” she said.

And then, funnily enough, we never saw her on the show again…