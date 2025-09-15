  •  
My Kitchen Rules 2025: Who Has Been Eliminated?

The pressure is cooking!
A new round of determined hopefuls is taking on My Kitchen Rules this year in the hopes of taking home the $100,000 cash prize.

But not everyone has what it takes to impress judges Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel and make it all the way to the grand final.

The pair who find themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard every week are sent packing, dashing their dreams of victory.

Scroll on to see who was the first team to be eliminated on MKR this year…

Who has been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules so far?

SPOILER ALERT!

My Kitchen Rules
Opinionated cousins Mel and Jacinta were the first to go home. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Mel and Jacinta

NSW

Mel and Jacinta certainly made an impression during their brief stint on My Kitchen Rules.

Nutritionist Jacinta shocked the table when she announced she wouldn’t be eating meat on the show, kicking off a feisty rivalry with her competitor, self-proclaimed “meat master” Michael.

The cousins were the last two to host their Instant Restaurant in week one, but failed to impress with their three-course meal, which included a meat-based main course.

They poured their heart into their Bang Bang Cauliflower with Spiced Cashew Sauce and Pickled Cucumber Salad entree, their main course of Braised Beef with Black Rice and Lime and Corn Salad, and their dessert – Tofu Mocha Mousse with Coffee Liquor Sauce.

However, it ultimately wasn’t enough as they only scored 50 points overall, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

“It’s a real shame, to be honest, being eliminated is surreal. I’m like ‘did this just happen?’ I just feel injustice,” a disappointed Jacinta said upon her exit.

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

