My Kitchen Rules 2025: Who Has Been Eliminated?

Mel and Jacinta certainly made an impression during their brief stint on My Kitchen Rules.

Nutritionist Jacinta shocked the table when she announced she wouldn’t be eating meat on the show, kicking off a feisty rivalry with her competitor, self-proclaimed “meat master” Michael.

The cousins were the last two to host their Instant Restaurant in week one, but failed to impress with their three-course meal, which included a meat-based main course.

They poured their heart into their Bang Bang Cauliflower with Spiced Cashew Sauce and Pickled Cucumber Salad entree, their main course of Braised Beef with Black Rice and Lime and Corn Salad, and their dessert – Tofu Mocha Mousse with Coffee Liquor Sauce.

However, it ultimately wasn’t enough as they only scored 50 points overall, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

“It’s a real shame, to be honest, being eliminated is surreal. I’m like ‘did this just happen?’ I just feel injustice,” a disappointed Jacinta said upon her exit.