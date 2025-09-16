EXCLUSIVE: My Kitchen Rules’ Mel and Jacinta reveal truth behind THAT feud with Michael

My Kitchen Rules stars Mel and Jacinta were the first team to go home, but they still had their fair share of drama on the show.

The fiery cousins became embroiled in a now-infamous row with self-proclaimed “meat master” Michael after Jacinta said she wouldn’t be eating any meat.

Michael and his partner Rielli were less than impressed by her declaration and it sparked quite the series of brazen rows during the show’s first round.

Following their elimination, Mel and Jacinta have now shed light on the feud and revealed where they really stand with their show rivals.

My Kitchen Rules stars Mel and Jacinta have broken their silence on their fiery feud with Michael. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Though you might think they are sworn enemies, they insisted it was all in the spirit of competition and they are actually friends in real life.

“We definitely had a lot of heightened emotions between Michael, Rielli and us, but all is fair in love and war,” Mel exclusively told New Idea.

“We really do love them, and Michael can be annoying at times, but we also love that about him.”

The cousins insisted they remain friends with everyone on the 2025 series, despite any tense moments on-screen, and they still communicate in a group chat.

After the infamous meat row, Jacinta reflected on the moment she revealed she doesn’t eat meat, admitting the divisive reaction shocked her.

Michael and his partner Rielli were left fuming when Jacinta annnounced she wouldn’t eat meat on the show, sparking many rows. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I knew it would be a topic of conversation, however I thought it would be a lot more positive,” Jacinta confessed.

“We didn’t expect it to go that way, but at the end of the day, I feel like it was a nice opportunity to have a voice for the people who in Australia who do eat similar to myself.”

They defended themselves against the backlash from viewers, insisting they are much more “easy-going” and “lighthearted” in real life.

They insisted that the “true” versions of themselves weren’t shown on screen and urged others to remember it is a TV show.

Though they are good terms with Michael and Rielli, Mel and Jacinta are actually rooting for a different team to win.

However, Mel and Jacinta have revealed they are actually friends with their on-screen rivals. (Credit: Channel Seven)

They revealed they want to see Justin and Will take home the $100,000 cash prize.

“We love those boys, I think they’re really genuine, they love their kids and families and they’re just funny guys,” they gushed.

Though they made an impression during their brief stint on the show, Mel and Jacinta admitted they wished it could have lasted longer.

When asked if they had any regrets, Jacinta insisted they did their best but added: “Sometimes I wish we had a different menu.”

“I wish we’d stayed longer for us, we had a lot more up our sleeves with our cooking and our skill, and a chance for us to learn as well,” they added.

The fiery cousins also said they want to see Justin and Will take home the $100,000 prize money. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Mel and Jacinta poured their heart into their three-course meal during their Instant Restaurant, but failed to impress the judges.

They served Bang Bang Cauliflower with Spiced Cashew Sauce and Pickled Cucumber Salad for their entree, a main course of Braised Beef with Black Rice and Lime and Corn Salad, and Tofu Mocha Mousse with Coffee Liquor Sauce for dessert.

However, it ultimately wasn’t enough as they only scored 50 points overall, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard and securing their exit.