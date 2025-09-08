The wild RAW dish on My Kitchen Rules that could get all of Australia talking

My Kitchen Rules has seen its fair share of weird and wonderful meals served over the years.

Advertisement

But 2025 contestant Rielli has hinted that a raw dish could be served this year in a very unexpected twist.

She teased that there are no limits on what the contestants can cook, giving them complete control over the three courses, which could lead to some interesting surprises.

“Theoretically, a contestant could serve raw food. You never know, that kind of thing can happen,” she told Chattr. “Might have to watch the rest of the season.”

Rielli has hinted that a raw dish could be served on My Kitchen Rules after her and Michael’s bold beef tongue dish. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Her partner Michael, said sometimes the contestants also have to eat cold food if the timing of the preparation doesn’t go to plan.

“It’s a production at the end of the day. And you know what? Not everything comes out [at a] speedy time, because we are just normal everyday people trying to cook for 12 people. That’s craziness,” Rielli added.

Though there might be a raw dish on the cards, the contestants still have some very strict health and safety rules to follow.

Rielli explained that there are strict regulations in place involving hygiene to ensure there are no kitchen disasters on set.

Advertisement

She said contestants have to keep their hair tied up, their fingers and hands well-groomed, and must “constantly” wash their hands.

“You’re feeding people at the end of the da,y so there’s definitely health regulations,” she added.

The contestants are free to cook whatever they want on the show, making for some interesting choices. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Rielli and Michael proved no meal was off the cards when they served up a beef tongue during their first instant restaurant.

Advertisement

Self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael made a “risky” choice by serving up the bizarre choice of meat cut to their rivals and the judges.

“I’ve told the table that I am the Meat Master, and I need to deliver,” Michael said ahead of plating up the dish.

“It’s an unexpected cut of meat which is designed to impress.”

He served the beef tongue buttered with braised cabbage and potato straws, but it failed to impress as it was given a damning verdict.“I can’t believe there is a tongue sitting in front of me! Gross, gross, gross,” Lol whispered to her teammate Lil.

Advertisement

“A tongue is a brave choice to have!” Bailey admitted.

Justin boldly said: “There was no seasoning, no flavour. The Meat Master missed the mark, eh?”

Michael and Rielli already divided the table by serving up a beef tongue. (Credit: Channel Seven)

And Mel added: “I really disliked this meal, I couldn’t eat it,” while her teammate Jacinta – who hasn’t eaten meat yet this series – ate around the tongue.

Advertisement

The final result also underwhelmed the judges, as Colin Fassnidge scored it a four out of 10 and Manu Feildel gave it a three.

“Beef tongue was cooked exactly the way I wanted, but that’s where it stopped for me,” Colin added.

Both of the judges ruled that the dish was missing in flavour and seasoning, calling it a “let down”.

Rielli’s dessert – a raspberry gel and chocolate mousse – helped to redeem them, earning them a perfect 10 from Colin and a nine from Manu.

Advertisement

But the outspoken couple could still be at risk of going home as they found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with 65 points.