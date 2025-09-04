Is this the riskiest dish EVER that’s ever been served on My Kitchen Rules?

My Kitchen Rules has seen some wild dishes served up during its 15 years on air.

Advertisement

But few recipes have caused quite as much of a stir as Michael and Rielli’s bizarre main course.

During Wednesday’s episode, self-proclaimed “Meat Master” Michael, 30, had to live up to his name as it was his turn to cook.

However, he shocked the table when he announced the main dish would be a beef tongue.

Michael and Rielli shocked the table with their risky dish on My Kitchen Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Michael and Rielli, 29, admitted it was a “risky” choice – particularly given their rival Jacinta doesn’t eat meat.

His competitors appeared unconvinced by the bizarre choice of meat cut, which was served buttered with braised cabbage and potato straws.

“I’ve told the table that I am the Meat Master, and I need to deliver,” Michael said ahead of plating up the dish.

“It’s an unexpected cut of meat which is designed to impress.”

Advertisement

Their choice to serve up a main meal of beef tongue divided their competitors. (Credit: Channel Seven)

However, the very risky decision didn’t pay off as the final product prompted some damning reactions.

“I can’t believe there is a tongue sitting in front of me! Gross, gross, gross,” Lol whispered to her teammate Lil.

“A tongue is a brave choice to have!” Bailey admitted.

Advertisement

Justin boldly said: “There was no seasoning, no flavour. The Meat Master missed the mark, eh?”

And Mel added: “I really disliked this meal, I couldn’t eat it,” while her teammate Jacinta – who hasn’t eaten meat yet this series – ate around the tongue.

The risky choice didn’t pay off as they found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Maria was the only one who gave a positive verdict before the judges voiced their opinions.

Advertisement

“Beef tongue was cooked exactly the way I wanted, but that’s where it stopped for me,” Colin Fassnidge said.

Colin and Manu Feildel argued the dish was missing in flavour and seasoning, calling it a “let down”.

Michael’s risky choice certainly didn’t pay off, only earning him a score of three from Manu and four from Colin.

Lol was not impressed, describing the meal as “gross”. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Rielli’s dessert, a raspberry gel and chocolate mousse dome, helped to improve their overall score, nabbing them a perfect 10 from Colin and a nine from Manu.

But despite talking a big game, Michael and Rielli found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with 65 points.

The opinionated couple could be at risk of an early exit from the competition after their three-course meal fell flat.