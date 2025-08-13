  •  
Meet the 2025 My Kitchen Rules contestants

These eager at home chefs are ready to cook up a storm!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
My Kitchen Rules is set to return in 2025 for a mammoth 15th season, with a new cohort of talented contestants taking to the kitchen in the hopes of winning $100,000.

While a premiere date for the upcoming season of MKR hasn’t yet been confirmed by Channel Seven, we do know that celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge will be returning as judges.

Given the 2024 season began airing in early September, it’s likely the 2025 season will follow suit!

As for which team will follow in the footsteps of the reigning champions, Simone and Viviana? Only time will tell.

Who are the contestants on My Kitchen Rules 2025?

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Lol and Lil

Best Friends, Queensland

These lifelong best friends from Australia’s sunny state plan to bring the sunshine to MKR kitchen as they chase their culinary dream.

While they may be bubbly on the surface, these self-described “fighters” have a strong competitive streak and are determined to fight for their place in the competition.

“We are cute, but we do bite,” says Lil.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Michael and Rielli

Couple, Queensland

This Queensland-based couple plans on bringing bold flavours and even bigger opinions to this season of MKR.

Michael is a self-proclaimed “meat master”, while girlfriend Rielli is a baking queen with a special penchant for pastries.

But it remains to be seen if they will be able to bring home the bacon, or if their creations will crumble under pressure.

