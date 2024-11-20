The hilarious way Simone and Viviana celebrated their MKR win

It’s been a great night for this year’s My Kitchen Rules winners Simone and Viviana.

And after months of gruelling cooking challenges – these two were more than deserving of a celebration, which they tell New Idea was a “big, big, big party”.

Big cheers and smiles from the winners of My Kitchen Rules 2024! (Photo: ChannelSeven)

“We just kept drinking all night, until about three hours ago…” Viviana, 31, tells New Idea shortly before 10am the morning after.

Simone, 32, hosted a viewing party at his Italian restaurant Doughcraft in Brisbane, where he was joined by friends and some fellow “OG” My Kitchen Rules contestants – Rob and Liam, Ash and Cassie, Danny and Sonia, and Hannah and Lawrence.

He partially blamed his hangover on his fellow contestants, who he previously dubbed as their “biggest competition”, joking that “it’s been hard to keep up with Rob and Liam drinking… they are next level.”

The cast of My Kitchen Rules cheering on winners Simone and Viviana. (Photo: Instagram)

The grand finale pushed the finalists, Simone and Viviana and Caz and Fergus, to produce 100 plates of food across entrees, mains and desserts.

With special guest judge, Australia’s favourite home cook, Julie Goodwin joining Manu and Colin – the pair received 27 out of 30 total points in comparison to the 25 out of 30 Caz and Fergus received.

Julie told the pair, “It was a joy to eat your food tonight”.

Special guest, Julie Goodwin loved being a part of the 2024 final. (Photo: ChannelSeven)

Simone’s had a big year – with the announcement of a son on the way – something he says his share of the $100,000 grand prize money will be very helpful for.

“I would also love to bring my dad to Australia,” adds Simone.

Viviana is also putting money towards more family time.

“I haven’t completely decided yet, but I would love to put it as a deposit to buy an apartment for myself here maybe with a double room in this way my mom can visit. That would be my dream because every time she visits we sleep in the same bed,” she says.

Simone and partner Victoria announced pregnancy news the same week as the MKR final. (Photo: Instagram).

As for future dinner parties, they both agree that it is now judges Manu and Colin’s turn to host.

“I would love if they could cook for us, if they invite us over to their place, we can meet their family, and, be friends. That would be the best,” says Viviana.

“We’re going to judge their food – and we’re going to be very, very critical!” says Simone.

Dubbed as the ‘fan favourites’, the pair say they have been inundated with messages of support.

“My phone is blowing up, I haven’t even opened a quarter of the messages, I could have never imagined this,” says Viviana.

“It’s gonna take a year to go through all the messages!” Simone laughs.

The friends shared how much gratitude they have for Australia, and are so glad they’ve had such an impact on viewers for just being themselves.

The grand final teams embrace after Simone and Viviana take the win. (Photo: ChannelSeven)

“What you see on the screen is what we literally are in real life – and were very happy that we came across that way. We love Australia!” says Simone.

Viviana has even suggested to Simone they re-do their grand final menu for their friends at Christmas.

“Just to bring some PTSD back in the air, you know, so we never forget,” Viviana says.

“Never forget the anxiety!” Simone says.

The pair have hinted at the potential of a new cooking TV show… we will most definitely keeping an eye out for this one!

